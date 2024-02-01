https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/trump-fraud-penalty-college-price-fixing-biden-remembers-ohio-1116523109.html

Trump Fraud Penalty, College Price-Fixing, Biden Remembers Ohio

Russell Brand reemerges in the public eye, months after sexual misconduct allegations that haven’t yet resulted in criminal charges.

Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss the long delayed trip by President Joe Biden to East Palestine a year after a catastrophic train derailment there, what to expect from the UN Security Council meeting on the International Court of Justice’s ruling on Israel, why Kenyan police won’t be heading to Haiti any time soon, whether Fulton County DA Fani Willis will be removed from the Georgia election fraud case, whether the Arab-American exodus from the Democratic party will inspire Black voters to do the same, and how Bill Clinton’s legacy is affecting American journalism.Longtime educator and activist Bill Ayers discusses a settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit with elite American universities over tuition price-fixing, how having market-driven higher education creates these issues, and how a truly public university system would save US higher education.Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses why New York businesses are afraid the Trump Organization could be dissolved over asset-inflation fraud, the political consequences of this and other court cases against former President Donald Trump, whether a court ruling Elon Musk’s Tesla pay package is excessive could have positive reverberations, how SpaceX and Trader Joes are attempting to destroy the National Labor Relations Board, whether we need to worry about regional bank collapses again, and what to make of the lack of charges against Russell Brand.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses how the Biden administration might respond to the deaths of US soldiers in Jordan, why no one knows when or whether Ukraine’s commander in chief will be sacked, the Russian government’s conclusions about how a prisoner exchange plane was shot down over Russia, and why international economic bodies are raising expectations of Russian economic growth.The Misfits also discuss Senator John Fetterman’s apparent romantic woes, another conviction for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and NFL conspiracies.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

