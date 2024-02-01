https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/ukraine-is-a-failed-state-because-of-corruption-being-sold-off-to-the-deep-state-1116524535.html

Ukraine is a ‘Failed State’ Because of Corruption, Being 'Sold Off’ to the ‘Deep State’

Ukraine is a ‘Failed State’ Because of Corruption, Being 'Sold Off’ to the ‘Deep State’

Former Ukrainian ambassador and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko told Radio Sputnik that corruption in Ukraine is deep rooted and the country is being sold off to Western interests.

2024-02-01T02:06+0000

2024-02-01T02:06+0000

2024-02-01T02:06+0000

analysis

ukraine

washington

volodymyr zelensky

us department of defense (dod)

defense ministry

kiev

corruption

fault lines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114352435_0:0:3048:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_58b97879b4d788a3a91ca4ae4f52c1d9.jpg

The news was the latest in a consistent pattern of fraud and corruption being reported in Ukraine since Russia’s special military operation began nearly two years ago. Former Ukrainian ambassador and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko told Sputnik’s Fault Lines that corruption is rife in Kiev and is only getting worse.Telizhenko noted that despite all the aid that has been sent to Ukraine, which he estimated to be over $200 billion, the army itself is woefully ill-equipped for battle. “People are still collecting money to buy medical kits and drones for the soldiers,” Telizhenko said. “[This is] what is happening in Ukraine, total corruption.”Telizhenko noted that there was another case in which more than $1 billion worth of military equipment that the US Department of Defense authorized to be sent to Ukraine never arrived and the DoD was unable to locate them. “So this is a great example where equipment is being lost for billions of dollars, equipment is not being made for hundreds of millions of dollars, and it’s all being stolen by the Kiev regime, and I think, with the help of the deep state government in Washington.”The actions by Ukrainian authorities to arrest those involved in the motor scandal are token gestures, says Telizhenko, “It's all a big show.”The corruption in Ukraine has always been there but grew exponentially after the West began meddling in Ukrainian affairs, he explained.The corruption is so entrenched, Telizhenko said, that it will take more than the removal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to root it out.“It [is] coming to a situation where a change of government in Washington, DC, a change of national policy issues in Washington, people like [Former US President Donald] Trump [could] come in,” Telizhenko explained. “He spoke about making peace in 24 hours, that's a possibility.”“The end game… for Ukraine is to have a new government inside Ukraine and to see what government comes from Washington, maybe that will give some stability in the world,” he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/no-logical-plan-for-ukraines-war-effort-as-40-million-in-us-aid-stolen---report-1116478381.html

ukraine

washington

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

corruption in ukraine, weapons disappearing in ukraine, ukraine is being looted, zelensky corruption, andrii telizhenko, ukraine military corruption