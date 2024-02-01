International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Forces
Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Forces
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of operators of UAVs and FPV drones of the Vostok battlegroup destroying Ukrainian military personnel and armored vehicles in the direction of south Donetsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of UAVs and FPV drone operators of Battlegroup Vostok destroying Ukrainian military personnel and armored vehicles in the southern Donetsk area.Drones have become an indispensable part of Russia’s military's arsenal, providing it with a significant tactical advantage in modern warfare scenarios where speed, accuracy, and stealth are critical factors for success.
Russian operators of UAVs and FPV drones eliminate Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles in the south of the DPR
Russian operators of UAVs and FPV drones eliminate Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles in the south of the DPR
Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Forces

04:51 GMT 01.02.2024
The Russian Armed Forces have integrated drones into their military strategy to enhance their operational capabilities on the battlefield. Russian drones come in various sizes and configurations, ranging from small handheld devices to large unmanned aerial systems capable of carrying heavy payloads and operating at long ranges.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of UAVs and FPV drone operators of Battlegroup Vostok destroying Ukrainian military personnel and armored vehicles in the southern Donetsk area.
Drones have become an indispensable part of Russia’s military's arsenal, providing it with a significant tactical advantage in modern warfare scenarios where speed, accuracy, and stealth are critical factors for success.
