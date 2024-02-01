https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/watch-russian-drones-eliminate-ukrainian-forces-1116526245.html

Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Forces

Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Forces

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of operators of UAVs and FPV drones of the Vostok battlegroup destroying Ukrainian military personnel and armored vehicles in the direction of south Donetsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of UAVs and FPV drone operators of Battlegroup Vostok destroying Ukrainian military personnel and armored vehicles in the southern Donetsk area.Drones have become an indispensable part of Russia's military's arsenal, providing it with a significant tactical advantage in modern warfare scenarios where speed, accuracy, and stealth are critical factors for success.

