Watch Russian UAVs Destroy Ukrainian Firing Points

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of attack drone operators destroying several firing positions and a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle. The footage was taken near the settlement of Spornoye.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of attack drone operators destroying several firing positions and a Ukrainian military vehicle. The footage was taken near the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.The use of drones reduces the risk of casualties for Russian personnel, as they can be operated remotely. Overall, the integration of attack drones into the Russian military arsenal represents a significant development in modern warfare.

Attack drone operators destroyed several firing points and a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle

