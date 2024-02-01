International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/watch-russian-uavs-destroy-ukrainian-firing-points-1116527092.html
Watch Russian UAVs Destroy Ukrainian Firing Points
Watch Russian UAVs Destroy Ukrainian Firing Points
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of attack drone operators destroying several firing positions and a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle. The footage was taken near the settlement of Spornoye.
2024-02-01T08:36+0000
2024-02-01T08:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
drones
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116526082_96:0:1330:694_1920x0_80_0_0_57d1f31ceb98a420bfb1e795d560063a.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of attack drone operators destroying several firing positions and a Ukrainian military vehicle. The footage was taken near the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.The use of drones reduces the risk of casualties for Russian personnel, as they can be operated remotely. Overall, the integration of attack drones into the Russian military arsenal represents a significant development in modern warfare.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Attack drone operators destroyed several firing points and a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle
Attack drone operators destroyed several firing points and a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle
2024-02-01T08:36+0000
true
PT0M29S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116526082_251:0:1176:694_1920x0_80_0_0_b769d4a6cccb4059d384200cab189a60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian uav's, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces
russian uav's, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces

Watch Russian UAVs Destroy Ukrainian Firing Points

08:36 GMT 01.02.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have been using drones, also known as UAVs.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of attack drone operators destroying several firing positions and a Ukrainian military vehicle. The footage was taken near the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The use of drones reduces the risk of casualties for Russian personnel, as they can be operated remotely. Overall, the integration of attack drones into the Russian military arsenal represents a significant development in modern warfare.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала