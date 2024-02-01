https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/watch-russian-uavs-destroy-ukrainian-firing-points-1116527092.html
Watch Russian UAVs Destroy Ukrainian Firing Points
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of attack drone operators destroying several firing positions and a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle. The footage was taken near the settlement of Spornoye.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of attack drone operators destroying several firing positions and a Ukrainian military vehicle. The footage was taken near the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.The use of drones reduces the risk of casualties for Russian personnel, as they can be operated remotely. Overall, the integration of attack drones into the Russian military arsenal represents a significant development in modern warfare.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have been using drones, also known as UAVs.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of attack drone operators destroying several firing positions and a Ukrainian military vehicle. The footage was taken near the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The use of drones reduces the risk of casualties for Russian personnel, as they can be operated remotely. Overall, the integration of attack drones into the Russian military arsenal represents a significant development in modern warfare.