Biden's Approval Ratings Decline Despite Economic Recovery

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a number of topics from around the world, including US President Joe Biden's plummeting approval rating.

In the first hour, The Final Countdown hosts spoke to cartoonist and political commentator Scott Stantis about Biden's approval rating and the ongoing legal cases against ex-US President Donald Trump. Later they discussed the FBI Director's testimony about the Chinese spy apparatus in the US.In the final hour, the hosts spoke to the former Director of the NTSB Jamie Finch about the current mechanical woes of the Boeing 737 aircraft.The hosts spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the rift between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top military official.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

