https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/drums-of-war-fbi-director-delivers-scathing-testimony-on-china-1116544068.html

Drums of War? FBI Director Delivers Scathing Testimony on China

Drums of War? FBI Director Delivers Scathing Testimony on China

On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including potential China meddling in the US as FBI Director Christopher Wray informed a Congressional Committee that hackers linked to the Chinese government are targeting vital US infrastructure with plans to cause "real-world” harm.

2024-02-02T04:13+0000

2024-02-02T04:13+0000

2024-02-02T11:24+0000

fault lines

us

radio

spyware

china

donald trump

boeing

ukraine

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116544243_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fe194d944572b5d73ef1bb0b977450c6.png

Drums of War? FBI Director Delivers Scathing Testimony on China On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including potential China meddling in the U.S. as FBI Director Christopher Wray informed a Congressional Committee that hackers linked to the Chinese government are targeting vital U.S. infrastructure with plans to cause "real-world” harm.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the crumbling Ukrainian regime as President Zelensky's attempt to reposition General Valeriy Zaluzhny is met with resistance, unraveling a complex political dynamic.In the second hour, Fault Lines engages with Jamie Finch, former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board, to delve into the aftermath of Boeing's mid-air cabin panel incident on an Alaskan Airlines 737 MAX 9. Shareholder lawsuits unfold, accusing Boeing of prioritizing profit over safety and deceiving them about aircraft safety commitments.Later in the second hour, political analyst and Veteran Tom Norton provides insights into the New York attorney general’s civil fraud lawsuit against Former President Donald Trump and his family company. Uncover Trump's reactions to this legal battle and his response to another lawsuit filed against him.In the final hour, Fault Lines engages with journalist KJ Noh to delve deeper into the alleged Chinese cyber attacks targeting vital US infrastructures, as disclosed by FBI Director Christopher Wray.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, is boeing 737 safe to fly, fbi on china spy baloon, what is donald trump sued for, zaelensky vs zaluzhny