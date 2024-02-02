Meet New Vega Volunteer Detachment in Lugansk People's Republic
Meet New Vega Volunteer Detachment in Lugansk People's Republic
In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there are over 600,000 Russian troops currently serving in the special op zone along the whole line of combat contact. A great number of those are volunteers. Recently, a brand new volunteer unit in the Lugansk People’s Republic has recently been announced.
Meet the Vega special detachment with recruits serving in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The detachment has troops that come from the heart of Siberia, Novosibirsk. It was named after an elite Soviet army detachment.The troops are currently finishing their comprehensive combat training, mastering the most advanced UAVs, new equipment and combat vehicles.Check out Sputnik’s gallery with exclusive photos from the ground to learn more about the new detachment protecting the people of Donbass.
In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there were over 600,000 Russian troops currently serving in the special operation zone along the whole line of combat contact. A great number of those are volunteers. Recently, a brand new elite unit has finished military training in the Lugansk People’s Republic.
Meet the Vega special detachment with recruits serving in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The detachment has troops that come from the heart of Siberia, Novosibirsk. It was named after an elite Soviet army detachment.
The troops are currently finishing their comprehensive combat training, mastering the most advanced UAVs, new equipment and combat vehicles.
Check out Sputnik’s gallery with exclusive photos from the ground to learn more about the new detachment protecting the people of Donbass.