https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/meet-new-vega-volunteer-detachment-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-1116557630.html

Meet New Vega Volunteer Detachment in Lugansk People's Republic

Meet New Vega Volunteer Detachment in Lugansk People's Republic

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there are over 600,000 Russian troops currently serving in the special op zone along the whole line of combat contact. A great number of those are volunteers. Recently, a brand new volunteer unit in the Lugansk People’s Republic has recently been announced.

2024-02-02T13:44+0000

2024-02-02T13:44+0000

2024-02-02T13:46+0000

multimedia

lugansk

bmp-3

lugansk people’s republic

russia

combat training

drone warfare

infantry fighting vehicle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116556543_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d65ed3f5aaa1e5f0e7038d8d165f6e92.jpg

Meet the Vega special detachment with recruits serving in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The detachment has troops that come from the heart of Siberia, Novosibirsk. It was named after an elite Soviet army detachment.The troops are currently finishing their comprehensive combat training, mastering the most advanced UAVs, new equipment and combat vehicles.Check out Sputnik’s gallery with exclusive photos from the ground to learn more about the new detachment protecting the people of Donbass.

lugansk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lugansk, bmp-3, lugansk people’s republic, russia, combat training, drone warfare, infantry fighting vehicle, фото