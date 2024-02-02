International
Meet New Vega Volunteer Detachment in Lugansk People's Republic
Meet New Vega Volunteer Detachment in Lugansk People's Republic
In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there are over 600,000 Russian troops currently serving in the special op zone along the whole line of combat contact. A great number of those are volunteers. Recently, a brand new volunteer unit in the Lugansk People’s Republic has recently been announced.
Meet the Vega special detachment with recruits serving in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The detachment has troops that come from the heart of Siberia, Novosibirsk. It was named after an elite Soviet army detachment.The troops are currently finishing their comprehensive combat training, mastering the most advanced UAVs, new equipment and combat vehicles.Check out Sputnik’s gallery with exclusive photos from the ground to learn more about the new detachment protecting the people of Donbass.
13:44 GMT 02.02.2024
In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there were over 600,000 Russian troops currently serving in the special operation zone along the whole line of combat contact. A great number of those are volunteers. Recently, a brand new elite unit has finished military training in the Lugansk People’s Republic.
Meet the Vega special detachment with recruits serving in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The detachment has troops that come from the heart of Siberia, Novosibirsk. It was named after an elite Soviet army detachment.
The troops are currently finishing their comprehensive combat training, mastering the most advanced UAVs, new equipment and combat vehicles.
Check out Sputnik’s gallery with exclusive photos from the ground to learn more about the new detachment protecting the people of Donbass.
A soldier from the Vega special volunteer detachment sitting in the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during combat training, LPR.

A soldier from the Vega special volunteer detachment sitting in the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during combat training, LPR.

Vega fighters firing an anti-tank guided missile during combat training, LPR.

Vega fighters firing an anti-tank guided missile during combat training, LPR.

A Vega volunteer inside the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during combat training, LPR.

A Vega volunteer inside the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during combat training, LPR.

Vega recruits in the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during combat training, LPR.

Vega recruits in the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during combat training, LPR.

A Vega artilleryman firing an anti-tank guided missile during combat training, LPR.

A Vega artilleryman firing an anti-tank guided missile during combat training, LPR.

Vega soldiers using an automatic grenade launcher during combat training, LPR.

Vega soldiers using an automatic grenade launcher during combat training, LPR.

Vega troopers firing an anti-tank guided missile during combat training, LPR.

Vega troopers firing an anti-tank guided missile during combat training, LPR.

Vega servicemen discussing their assigned mission task during combat training, LPR.

Vega servicemen discussing their assigned mission task during combat training, LPR.

A Vega trooper launching a military drone during combat training, LPR.

A Vega trooper launching a military drone during combat training, LPR.

