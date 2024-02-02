International
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
Message for Joe Biden: Don't Mess with Iran
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, together with University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, we delve into the recent escalation between Iran and the US, with Biden administration reportedly considering striking Iran.
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran

14:20 GMT 02.02.2024
New Rules
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
All materials
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, together with University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, we delve into the recent escalation between Iran and the US, with Biden administration reportedly considering striking Iran.

"The attacks that are taking place in Syria and Iraq show how vulnerable the Americans are. But the real reason right now, why the Americans are occupying Iraq and Syria? They say it's to contain Iran and to limit Iran's influence. But in reality, it's about taking away the sovereignty of countries and to strengthen Israel."

Seyed Mohammad Marandi
University of Tehran professor
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
