https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/message-for-joe-biden-dont-mess-with-iran-1116559162.html
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, together with University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, we delve into the recent escalation between Iran and the US, with Biden administration reportedly considering striking Iran.
2024-02-02T14:20+0000
2024-02-02T14:20+0000
2024-02-02T14:20+0000
new rules
podcasts
radio
joe biden
seyed mohammad marandi
syria
iraq
iran
us-iran relations
isis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116558923_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2595c2f7a8f58d14384b4edc3a5f0b8b.jpg
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
syria
iraq
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116558923_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_857956f18d42c5d394c66aead076d3fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new rules, mohammad marandi, will us attack iran, us bases in the middle east, who supports iran,
new rules, mohammad marandi, will us attack iran, us bases in the middle east, who supports iran,
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, together with University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, we delve into the recent escalation between Iran and the US, with Biden administration reportedly considering striking Iran.
"The attacks that are taking place in Syria and Iraq show how vulnerable the Americans are. But the real reason right now, why the Americans are occupying Iraq and Syria? They say it's to contain Iran and to limit Iran's influence. But in reality, it's about taking away the sovereignty of countries and to strengthen Israel."
Seyed Mohammad Marandi
University of Tehran professor
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM