UK to Start Housing Asylum Seekers at Former Military Base Scampton in April - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Home Office will start housing undocumented migrants at the former air force base Scampton, located in the county of Lincolnshire, in April, media reported on Friday.
Up to 2,000 of asylum seekers are expected to be accommodated at the base, the ITV broadcaster reported.
In March 2023, the UK authorities announced plans to use the territory of four military bases instead of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers in a bid to save millions in government money per day.
The idea was met with criticism from the opposition and human rights activists, who claimed that the living conditions at the military bases were not satisfactory. A circus-themed rally was staged outside Scampton in August 2023 in protest against the government's plans, with demonstrators holding signs "Home Office clowns at work" and "Just stop clowns."
Undocumented migrants often seek any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the United Kingdom, lured by social welfare as well as the possibility of obtaining refugee status and financial support. Last year, over 29,400 people arrived in the UK in small boats, down from more than 45,000 in 2022.