UK to Start Housing Asylum Seekers at Former Military Base Scampton in April - Reports

The UK Home Office will start housing undocumented migrants at the former air force base Scampton, located in the county of Lincolnshire, in April, media reported on Friday

Up to 2,000 of asylum seekers are expected to be accommodated at the base, the ITV broadcaster reported. In March 2023, the UK authorities announced plans to use the territory of four military bases instead of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers in a bid to save millions in government money per day. The idea was met with criticism from the opposition and human rights activists, who claimed that the living conditions at the military bases were not satisfactory. A circus-themed rally was staged outside Scampton in August 2023 in protest against the government's plans, with demonstrators holding signs "Home Office clowns at work" and "Just stop clowns."

