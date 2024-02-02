https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/us-plans-multi-wave-retaliatory-attack-in-syria-and-iraq-1116544666.html
US Plans Multi-Wave Retaliatory Attack in Syria and Iraq
US Plans Multi-Wave Retaliatory Attack in Syria and Iraq
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins explores various global topics, including the impending US retaliatory attack in Syria and Iraq.
2024-02-02T04:18+0000
2024-02-02T04:18+0000
2024-02-02T11:28+0000
the backstory
brazil
jair bolsonaro
joe biden
fani willis
syria
iraq
iran
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116545040_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6750d24a620cb83c8752a200593fa9e0.png
U.S. Plans Multi-Wave Retaliatory Attack in Syria and Iraq
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins explores various global topics, including the impending U.S. retaliatory attack in Syria and Iraq.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the ongoing rift between Volodymyr Zelensky and Valery Zaluzhny, along with the impending US attack on Syria and Iraq.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong to discuss the Fani Willis saga and US President Joe Biden's plummeting approval rating.In the final hour, geopolitical analyst KJ Noh joined the show to discuss the FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony on Wednesday, as he accused China of having a massive sabotage network in the US.The final segment saw Brazilian journalist Marco Fernandes break down the latest accusations against Carlos Bolsonaro, the son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
brazil
syria
iraq
iran
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116545040_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_49e397e06780ede952da0af61f5fc730.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, zelensky vs zaluzny, will us attack iran, fani willis case, what is biden rating
the backstory, zelensky vs zaluzny, will us attack iran, fani willis case, what is biden rating
US Plans Multi-Wave Retaliatory Attack in Syria and Iraq
04:18 GMT 02.02.2024 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 02.02.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins explores various global topics, including the impending US retaliatory attack in Syria and Iraq.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the ongoing rift between Volodymyr Zelensky and Valery Zaluzhny, along with the impending US attack on Syria and Iraq.
Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong to discuss the Fani Willis saga and US President Joe Biden's plummeting approval rating.
In the final hour, geopolitical analyst KJ Noh joined the show to discuss the FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony on Wednesday, as he accused China of having a massive sabotage network in the US.
The final segment saw Brazilian journalist Marco Fernandes break down the latest accusations against Carlos Bolsonaro, the son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM