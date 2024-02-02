https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/watch-destruction-of-ukrainian-tank-by-krasnopol-precision-guided-artillery-munition-1116556766.html

Watch Destruction of Ukrainian Tank by Krasnopol Precision-Guided Artillery Munition

Watch Destruction of Ukrainian Tank by Krasnopol Precision-Guided Artillery Munition

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of the destruction of a tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a 2K25 Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munition in the village of Staromayorskoye, Donetsk People's Republic.

2024-02-02T13:04+0000

2024-02-02T13:04+0000

2024-02-02T13:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russian ministry of defense

ukraine

russia

donetsk

ukrainian armed forces

krasnopol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116556923_27:0:719:389_1920x0_80_0_0_21f68b4a8c5e2286d4def44c6b1862ae.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian tank by a 2K25 Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munition in the village of Staromayorskoye, Donetsk People's Republic. The target was identified by an unmanned aerial vehicle and destroyed by artillerymen of Battlegroup Vostok, according to the ministry.The Krasnopol's advanced capabilities have earned it a reputation as one of the most effective guided projectiles in the world today. It can be launched from a variety of platforms, including self-propelled artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and infantry fighting vehicles.

ukraine

russia

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank by Krasnopol Precision-Guided Artillery Munition Destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank by Krasnopol Precision-Guided Artillery Munition 2024-02-02T13:04+0000 true PT0M15S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian ministry of defense, ukrainian armed forces, krasnopol precision-guided artillery munition