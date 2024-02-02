https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/watch-destruction-of-ukrainian-tank-by-krasnopol-precision-guided-artillery-munition-1116556766.html
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of the destruction of a tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a 2K25 Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munition in the village of Staromayorskoye, Donetsk People's Republic.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian tank by a 2K25 Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munition in the village of Staromayorskoye, Donetsk People's Republic. The target was identified by an unmanned aerial vehicle and destroyed by artillerymen of Battlegroup Vostok, according to the ministry.The Krasnopol's advanced capabilities have earned it a reputation as one of the most effective guided projectiles in the world today. It can be launched from a variety of platforms, including self-propelled artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and infantry fighting vehicles.
The 2K25 Krasnopol guided projectile is a weapon effectively used by the Russian Army in the special military operation. It is designed to engage a wide range of targets, including enemy troops, fortifications, and armored vehicles.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian tank by a 2K25 Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munition in the village of Staromayorskoye, Donetsk People's Republic.
The target was identified by an unmanned aerial vehicle and destroyed by artillerymen of Battlegroup Vostok, according to the ministry.
The Krasnopol's advanced capabilities have earned it a reputation as one of the most effective guided projectiles in the world today. It can be launched from a variety of platforms, including self-propelled artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and infantry fighting vehicles.