White House Staffers Question Biden's Mental Health; EU Farmers Angry Over Ukraine Sanction Blowback

An undercover video shows a White House staffer voicing concerns over President Biden's mental health, and EU farmers are furious about the economic fallout from the Ukraine conflict.

EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the US providing targeting and weapons for Ukraine while arguing that it can attack Iran for supplying weapons to its allies.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Black pastors pressuring Joe Biden over Gaza.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss internal conflicts in the Biden administration over Gaza.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss an undercover video that shows a White House staffer voicing concerns over President Biden's mental health and the Trial of the Uhuru 3.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss US imperial allegations against China.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics as Fani Willis faces an internal investigation and Joe Biden visits East Palestine, Ohio, a year after the tragic train derailment.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss EU farmers who are furious about the economic fallout from the Ukraine conflict and palace intrigue in Kiev.Dr. Francis Boyle, a human rights lawyer and professor of International Law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss the ICJ ruling and its long-term effects on US imperialism.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

