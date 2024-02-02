https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/ww2s-turning-point-marking-81-years-since-stalingrads-liberation---1116549524.html

WW2's Turning Point: Marking 81 Years Since Stalingrad's Liberation

WW2's Turning Point: Marking 81 Years Since Stalingrad's Liberation

The liberation of Stalingrad in 1943 was a turning point in the Great Patriotic War, as it marked a crucial victory for the Soviet Union against the German army.

2024-02-02T13:28+0000

2024-02-02T13:28+0000

2024-02-02T13:28+0000

multimedia

russia

photo

stalingrad

nazi

red army

world war ii

great patriotic war

germany

The Battle of Stalingrad, which commenced on July 17, 1942 and ended on February 2, 1943, was one of the bloodiest battles in the history of mankind and determined the course of the Great Patriotic War.The battle, characterized by intense urban warfare, resulted in the complete annihilation of the German 6th Army, ultimately leading to the Soviet advance towards Berlin and the eventual defeat of Hitler's Germany. This triumph not only played a significant role in changing the course of the war, but also symbolized the resilience and determination of the Soviet people in their fight against Nazism.Explore Sputnik's gallery, showcasing the liberation of Stalingrad in pictures:

russia

stalingrad

germany

berlin

liberation of stalingrad, german army, great patriotic war