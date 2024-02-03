https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/biden-dodges-arab-voters-cia-leaker-sentenced-us-prison-labor-1116567198.html

A groundhog predicts an early spring for the US - or is it just climate change?

Cohost of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik and CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss CIA leaker Joshua Schulte’s prison sentence, how federal sentencing guidelines erode people’s constitutional rights, and how Schulte’s case could indicate the CIA’s plans for WikiLeaks publisherJulian AssangeHost of the Sabby Sabs podcast Sabrina Salvati discusses shifting deadlines in former President Donald Trump’s many trials, whether Democrats will succeed in tanking Trump in court, why President Joe Biden is sneaking around Michigan, how record-high rent relates to our national “shoplifting crisis,” another temporary extension of the Child Tax Credit, and what the probe into Rep. Cori Bush says about wealth in Congress.Managing editor of Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center Paul Wright discusses the prevalence of prison labor in the American food system, the outsize role of Angola prison in this labor, and how foreign prison labor is cited as a human rights violation while the the US happily exports its own prison labor products.International geopolitical consultant and former security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou discusses Biden’s executive order sanctioning a handful of West Bank settlers, what to expect from the US response to the death of three of its soldiers last week, whether an apparent attack on a Belgian development building will cool Europe’s support for Israel, the questions around the future of Kiev’s military leader, and the state of Western military aid to Ukraine.Founder and editor of The Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam discusses what the prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan will do to Pakistani politics, what politicians are returning to fill the vacuum Khan leaves, whether Khan’s accusations against the US will affect his party’s foreign policy, and whether the US will put more pressure on Pakistan as tensions between Washington and Tehran increase.The Misfits also discuss Capitol Police closing its investigation into a Senate sex tape, AI-generated pornography, and the Fulton County DA’s response to allegations of misconduct.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

