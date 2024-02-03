https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/bidens-justification-for-hitting-iran-would-justify-russian-attacks-on-nato-1116567898.html

Biden’s Justification For Hitting Iran ‘Would Justify Russian Attacks on NATO’

Former State Department senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof told Radio Sputnik on Friday that the US justification for attacks on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria could be used to justify attacks on NATO forces.

Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst for the Office of the Secretary of Defense with nearly 30 years of experience, told Sputnik’s Fault Lines that the justification used by the White House could easily be applied by Russia to NATO countries supporting Ukraine.The United States has placed the blame on Iran for the Sunday drone attack that killed three US service members and injured dozens more on the border of Syria and Jordan. While the US admits that it has no evidence Iran helped plan the attack, the Biden administration has been clear it blames Iran because the country allegedly funds those groups and other militants."This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces," US President Joe Biden said in a statement released Friday by the White House.“I think that if Biden were to follow through, then that raises a whole new specter of opening up NATO countries to potential attack,” he continued, adding that the US is simply hoping Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t follow through” with that justification.Maloof argued that the US should reevaluate the situation in the Middle East but it’s difficult because the US looks “at the Middle East through the prism of Israel all the time.”“We’ve got to somehow figure a way out of it. Instead, we’re digging that hole deeper and even though there might be some attempts to try and persuade [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to calm down and have a ceasefire and try to resolve things, it’s doing just the opposite.Maloof further argued that Israel has been getting the United States to do its dirty work for decades. “We always hear Netanyahu wanting the United States involved, or us to bomb the sites… This is the way we’ve been conducting ourselves since… 2003 when we invaded Iraq.”Asked by Co-host Melik Abdul how the US should have responded to the attack, Maloof argued that the US should leave the region.Otherwise, Maloof warns “This thing has unlimited possibilities of escalation very rapidly.”

