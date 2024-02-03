International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/bidens-midwest-charm-offensive-a-make-or-break-bid-for-support-1116561113.html
Biden's Midwest Charm Offensive: A Make-or-Break Bid for Support
Biden's Midwest Charm Offensive: A Make-or-Break Bid for Support
On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including President Joe Biden campaigning on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border to showcase his administration's efforts to help midwesterners.
2024-02-03T04:40+0000
2024-02-03T13:34+0000
fault lines
us
radio
donald trump
joe biden
midwest
jordan
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116560955_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3f00a769e7983d849c82c1a1c332a38b.png
Biden's Midwest Charm Offensive: A Make-or-Break Bid for Support
On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including President Joe Biden campaigning in the Wisconsin-Minnesota border to showcase his administration efforts to help midwesterners.
Ted Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown on radio SputnikMichael Maloof: Author and Former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of DefenseSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist Ted Rall about the 2024 presidential race as President Joe Biden toured the Midwest to gain blue collar supporters as he showcased his administration achievements, according to the Democratic candidate.In the second hour, Fault Lines engages with Michael Maloof to delve into the tensions in the Middle East as Biden vows to strike Iran after the death of 3 US soldiers in Jordan and Iran’s response to the threat.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with attorney Steve Gill about a judge in London who dismissed a lawsuit by former US President Donald Trump. The lawsuit alleged that a former British spy made false and damaging claims that tarnished Trump's reputation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
midwest
jordan
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116560955_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_62e209243822a97fea74fc804f488e09.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
on fault lines, hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul delved into global issues, including president joe biden campaigning on the wisconsin-minnesota border to showcase his administration's efforts to help midwesterners.
on fault lines, hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul delved into global issues, including president joe biden campaigning on the wisconsin-minnesota border to showcase his administration's efforts to help midwesterners.

Biden's Midwest Charm Offensive: A Make-or-Break Bid for Support

04:40 GMT 03.02.2024 (Updated: 13:34 GMT 03.02.2024)
Fault Lines
Biden's Midwest Charm Offensive: A Make-or-Break Bid for Support
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including President Joe Biden campaigning on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border to showcase his administration's efforts to help midwesterners.
Ted Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown on radio Sputnik
Michael Maloof: Author and Former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist Ted Rall about the 2024 presidential race as President Joe Biden toured the Midwest to gain blue collar supporters as he showcased his administration achievements, according to the Democratic candidate.
In the second hour, Fault Lines engages with Michael Maloof to delve into the tensions in the Middle East as Biden vows to strike Iran after the death of 3 US soldiers in Jordan and Iran’s response to the threat.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with attorney Steve Gill about a judge in London who dismissed a lawsuit by former US President Donald Trump. The lawsuit alleged that a former British spy made false and damaging claims that tarnished Trump's reputation.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала