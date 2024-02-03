Biden's Midwest Charm Offensive: A Make-or-Break Bid for Support

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/bidens-midwest-charm-offensive-a-make-or-break-bid-for-support-1116561113.html

On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including President Joe Biden campaigning on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border to showcase his administration's efforts to help midwesterners.

Ted Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown on radio SputnikMichael Maloof: Author and Former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of DefenseSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist Ted Rall about the 2024 presidential race as President Joe Biden toured the Midwest to gain blue collar supporters as he showcased his administration achievements, according to the Democratic candidate.In the second hour, Fault Lines engages with Michael Maloof to delve into the tensions in the Middle East as Biden vows to strike Iran after the death of 3 US soldiers in Jordan and Iran’s response to the threat.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with attorney Steve Gill about a judge in London who dismissed a lawsuit by former US President Donald Trump. The lawsuit alleged that a former British spy made false and damaging claims that tarnished Trump's reputation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

