Combat Work of Russian Artillerymen and UAV Operators in Krasny Liman Area
Combat Work of Russian Artillerymen and UAV Operators in Krasny Liman Area
The Russian Armed Forces rely on artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for their versatility and effectiveness on modern battlefields.
2024-02-03T15:42+0000
2024-02-03T15:42+0000
2024-02-03T15:42+0000
Artillery provides long-range fire support to ground troops and can be used to destroy enemy fortifications, vehicles, and personnel.UAVs, on the other hand, provide reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, allowing commanders to gather intelligence and make informed decisions about troop movements and targeting.Take a look at the combat work of Russian artillerymen and UAV operators in the Krasny Liman area of the Donetsk People's Republic in Sputnik's gallery:
Combat Work of Russian Artillerymen and UAV Operators in Krasny Liman Area
The Russian Armed Forces rely on artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for their versatility and effectiveness during the special military operation.
Artillery provides long-range fire support to ground troops and can be used to destroy enemy fortifications, vehicles, and personnel.
UAVs, on the other hand, provide reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, allowing commanders to gather intelligence and make informed decisions about troop movements and targeting.
A UAV operator prepares Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle for a flight in the Krasny Liman area in the special military operation zone.
A UAV operator prepares Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle for a flight in the Krasny Liman area in the special military operation zone.
A UAV operator prepares Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle for a flight in the Krasny Liman area in the special military operation zone.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank
Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle is a versatile and advanced system that has been developed by the Russian defense industry.
Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle is a versatile and advanced system that has been developed by the Russian defense industry.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank
Orlan-10 is designed for reconnaissance and surveillance missions, as well as search and rescue operations.
Orlan-10 is designed for reconnaissance and surveillance missions, as well as search and rescue operations.
The UAV operator coordinates the fire of the artillery on the identified position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The UAV operator coordinates the fire of the artillery on the identified position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The UAV operator corrects the work of the artillery on the identified position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The UAV operator corrects the work of the artillery on the identified position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank
Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces load the 2S5Giatsint-S 152-mm self-propelled artillery for combat operations against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Krasny Liman area.
Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces load the 2S5Giatsint-S 152-mm self-propelled artillery for combat operations against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Krasny Liman area.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank
The Russian 2S5Giatsint-S is a powerful 152mm self-propelled artillery system in service of the Russian Armed Forces.
The Russian 2S5Giatsint-S is a powerful 152mm self-propelled artillery system in service of the Russian Armed Forces.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank
The 2S5Giatsint-S is mounted on a tracked chassis, providing mobility and the ability to quickly relocate to different firing positions on the battlefield.
The 2S5Giatsint-S is mounted on a tracked chassis, providing mobility and the ability to quickly relocate to different firing positions on the battlefield.