Combat Work of Russian Artillerymen and UAV Operators in Krasny Liman Area

The Russian Armed Forces rely on artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for their versatility and effectiveness on modern battlefields.

Artillery provides long-range fire support to ground troops and can be used to destroy enemy fortifications, vehicles, and personnel.UAVs, on the other hand, provide reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, allowing commanders to gather intelligence and make informed decisions about troop movements and targeting.Take a look at the combat work of Russian artillerymen and UAV operators in the Krasny Liman area of the Donetsk People's Republic in Sputnik's gallery:

