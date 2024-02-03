https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/israel-has-lost-the-war-says-former-security-analyst-1116578319.html

Israel Has ‘Lost the War’ Says Former Security Analyst

Israel Has 'Lost the War' Says Former Security Analyst

With Israeli forces withdrawing from parts of Gaza and Hamas officials restoring order in those areas, Dr. David Oualaalou told Sputnik Radio that Israel has failed to meet its stated objectives.

That shows that Israel failed in its goal to eliminate Hamas, former security analyst and international geopolitical consultant Dr. David Oualaalou told Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Friday.Oualaalou told co-hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich that US President Joe Biden’s decision to impose sanctions on four Israeli settlers made the US look even worse in the eyes of the world, rather than its intention to make the administration look more balanced.“[If] you are to do this, why didn't you support the ceasefire against the atrocities that [the] Israeli government is committing against the Palestinians? Because to me, it just doesn't make any sense. When you behave like this on the international stage, you really demonstrate your lack of credibility,” Oualaalou said, describing Biden as “our incompetent president.”Oualaalou says that the international community has given up trying to parse America’s foreign policy, particularly in the Middle East.Despite this, and a recent bombardment of Brussels’ development agency in Gaza, which caused Belgium to summon the Israeli ambassador to the country, Oualaalou doesn’t see much light between the European and American governments. “Europeans are under the same umbrella with the US because they are under the thumb of the US,” he said, adding that the United States continues to “pressure them one way or another.”“I’m telling you, in geopolitics or international relations, it’s not what you see, it’s what’s behind the scenes that matters.”Oualaalou also discusses the commander of the Ukraine’s military Valery Zaluzhny’s on-again-off-again dismissal and the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

