Migrant Deal and Budget in Limbo as Congress Remains Deadlocked
Migrant Deal and Budget in Limbo as Congress Remains Deadlocked
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the migrant deal and 2024 budget that are sitting in limbo over congressional disagreements.
Migrant Deal and Budget in Limbo as Congress Remains Deadlocked
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the migrant deal and 2024 budget that are sitting in limbo over congressional disagreements.
Dan Lazare - Independent Journalist and Constitutionalist
Garland Nixon - Co-Host of The Critical Hour
Fiorella Isabel - Journalist at RT
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist and Political Commentator

In the first hour, The Final Countdown spoke to Dan Lazare about the congressionalist disagreements regarding the budget and migrant deal.

Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Garland Nixon, who discussed UK court's decision on Donald Trump's lawsuit regarding the Steele Dossier.

In the final hour, Fiorella Isabel joined the show to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as Israel pushes south toward Rafah.

Scott Stantis spoke to The Final Countdown in the last segment about the mass layoffs in the media realm.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Migrant Deal and Budget in Limbo as Congress Remains Deadlocked
04:50 GMT 03.02.2024 (Updated: 13:35 GMT 03.02.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the migrant deal and 2024 budget that are sitting in limbo over congressional disagreements.
Dan Lazare - Independent Journalist and Constitutionalist
Garland Nixon - Co-Host of The Critical Hour
Fiorella Isabel - Journalist at RT
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist and Political Commentator
In the first hour, The Final Countdown spoke to Dan Lazare about the congressionalist disagreements regarding the budget and migrant deal.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Garland Nixon, who discussed UK court's decision on Donald Trump's lawsuit regarding the Steele Dossier.
In the final hour, Fiorella Isabel joined the show to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as Israel pushes south toward Rafah.
Scott Stantis spoke to The Final Countdown in the last segment about the mass layoffs in the media realm.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM