Ukrainian Military Slam Western Tanks, Munitions Shortage — Reports

Ukrainian troops paint a grim picture of the battlefield, grappling with difficulties exacerbated by the relentless onslaught of Russian kamikaze drones wreaking havoc at close range. However, inadequate weapon production capacity has compounded the delivery of military equipment to the country.

Ukrainian troops are complaining about military equipment supplied by West, reports French news outlet Le Figaro. One soldier said that all 20 tanks their unit received were faulty.Ukrainian militants see the situation on the battlefield as dire at best since their ammunition has limited range, while Russia enjoys superiority in artillery and drones.Shell shortage is another problem the Ukrainian army faces. European backers promised in early 2023 to supply Kiev with over 1 million 155mm artillery shells. But later EU officials admitted that the target would not be met.The ammunition shortfall has forced the Ukrainian military to significantly reduce the number of barrages fired daily. Russia outguns Ukraine three-fold and can afford a never-ending cannonade. In December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu praised the role of military-industrial complex which has boosted its production rates to meet the needs of special military operation. Moscow officials repeatedly warned that Western military aid to Kiev only will prolong the conflict with no chance of affecting the outcome.

