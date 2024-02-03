International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/us-begins-bombing-campaign-in-syria-and-iraq-1116567533.html
US Begins Bombing Campaign in Syria and Iraq
US Begins Bombing Campaign in Syria and Iraq
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the start of the US bombing campaign against Iranian and Iranian-backed forces in Syria and Iraq.
2024-02-03T04:00+0000
2024-02-03T13:15+0000
the backstory
syria
iran
iraq
joe biden
fani willis
cia
michigan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/03/1116567667_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_62d104c42634cb82b89b56fb5d52bc14.png
U.S. Begins Bombing Campaign in Syria and Iraq
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the start of the U.S. bombing campaign against Iranian and Iranian-backed forces in Syria and Iraq.
Abbas Bazzi - Dearborn Business OwnerEd Martin - Lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schlafly EaglesJohn Kiriakou - CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political MisfitsMichael Maloof - Former Pentagon OfficialDuring the initial segment, Rachel engaged in a conversation with Dearborn business owner Abbas Bazzi regarding US President Joe Biden's visit to Michigan and the perspectives of the local Arab-American community on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.Later in the hour, Rachel interviewed lawyer Ed Martin, who discussed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis openly acknowledging her relationship with Special Counsel Nathan Wade.In the concluding hour, Rachel had a discussion with CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou concerning the Joshua Schulte case, where the former CIA employee received a 40-year sentence for his leaks.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by former Pentagon chief Michael Maloof, providing insights into the US military's airstrikes targeting Syria and Iraq.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
syria
iran
iraq
michigan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/03/1116567667_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6a778e5f0d931a76cd1a2b7e8c0bc169.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
on this edition of the backstory, host rachel blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the start of the us bombing campaign against iranian and iranian-backed forces in syria and iraq.
on this edition of the backstory, host rachel blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the start of the us bombing campaign against iranian and iranian-backed forces in syria and iraq.

US Begins Bombing Campaign in Syria and Iraq

04:00 GMT 03.02.2024 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 03.02.2024)
The Backstory
U.S. Begins Bombing Campaign in Syria and Iraq
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the start of the US bombing campaign against Iranian and Iranian-backed forces in Syria and Iraq.
Abbas Bazzi - Dearborn Business Owner
Ed Martin - Lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles
John Kiriakou - CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits
Michael Maloof - Former Pentagon Official
During the initial segment, Rachel engaged in a conversation with Dearborn business owner Abbas Bazzi regarding US President Joe Biden's visit to Michigan and the perspectives of the local Arab-American community on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Later in the hour, Rachel interviewed lawyer Ed Martin, who discussed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis openly acknowledging her relationship with Special Counsel Nathan Wade.
In the concluding hour, Rachel had a discussion with CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou concerning the Joshua Schulte case, where the former CIA employee received a 40-year sentence for his leaks.
In the final segment, Rachel was joined by former Pentagon chief Michael Maloof, providing insights into the US military's airstrikes targeting Syria and Iraq.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала