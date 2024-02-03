https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/us-begins-bombing-campaign-in-syria-and-iraq-1116567533.html
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the start of the US bombing campaign against Iranian and Iranian-backed forces in Syria and Iraq.
Abbas Bazzi - Dearborn Business OwnerEd Martin - Lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schlafly EaglesJohn Kiriakou - CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political MisfitsMichael Maloof - Former Pentagon OfficialDuring the initial segment, Rachel engaged in a conversation with Dearborn business owner Abbas Bazzi regarding US President Joe Biden's visit to Michigan and the perspectives of the local Arab-American community on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.Later in the hour, Rachel interviewed lawyer Ed Martin, who discussed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis openly acknowledging her relationship with Special Counsel Nathan Wade.In the concluding hour, Rachel had a discussion with CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou concerning the Joshua Schulte case, where the former CIA employee received a 40-year sentence for his leaks.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by former Pentagon chief Michael Maloof, providing insights into the US military's airstrikes targeting Syria and Iraq.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
