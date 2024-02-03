US-Led Coalition Strikes 36 Houthi Targets in Yemeni Territory - Joint Statement
In this Wednesday, April 15, 2015 image released by U.S. Navy Media Content Services, an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Knighthawks of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 136, launches off the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Fifth Fleet area of operations
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US-led coalition conducted strikes on 36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen on Saturday in response to the movement's continued attacks against international and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the coalition said in a joint statement, issued by the Pentagon.
"Today, at the direction of their respective governments, the militaries of the United States and United Kingdom, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand conducted an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against 36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea," the statement read.
The coalition added that Saturday's strikes "specifically targeted sites associated with the Houthis' deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, and radars" and are intended to "disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade, and the lives of innocent mariners."
"The Houthis' now more than 30 attacks on commercial vessels and naval vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge," the statement said, adding that the coalition remains "committed to protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks on commercial shipping and naval vessels."
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement released by the Pentagon on Saturday that the strikes "are intended to further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to conduct their reckless and destabilizing attacks against U.S. and international vessels lawfully transiting the Red Sea."
Austin also said that "this collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels," adding that the coalition of forces "will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways."