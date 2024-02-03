International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Msta-S Self-Propelled Artillery Wipe Out Concealed Ukrainian Position
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of crews of the Msta-S self-propelled artillery system destroying a concealed Ukrainian forces position in the direction of Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Msta-S self-propelled artillery system destroying a concealed Ukrainian position in the area of Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic.According to the ministry, reconnaissance groups used an unmanned aerial vehicle to locate concealed enemy positions near a dilapidated industrial building. After receiving the coordinates of enemy firing points, the Msta-S crew opened fire.
donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry, msta-s self-propelled artillery system
16:41 GMT 03.02.2024
The Russian Msta-S self-propelled artillery system is a modern and highly capable weapon designed to provide long-range fire support for ground troops and engage targets with precision and accuracy.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Msta-S self-propelled artillery system destroying a concealed Ukrainian position in the area of Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic.
According to the ministry, reconnaissance groups used an unmanned aerial vehicle to locate concealed enemy positions near a dilapidated industrial building. After receiving the coordinates of enemy firing points, the Msta-S crew opened fire.
