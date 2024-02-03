https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/watch-russian-msta-s-self-propelled-artillery-wipe-out-concealed-ukrainian-position-1116571033.html

Watch Russian Msta-S Self-Propelled Artillery Wipe Out Concealed Ukrainian Position

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of crews of the Msta-S self-propelled artillery system destroying a concealed Ukrainian forces position in the direction of Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Msta-S self-propelled artillery system destroying a concealed Ukrainian position in the area of Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic.According to the ministry, reconnaissance groups used an unmanned aerial vehicle to locate concealed enemy positions near a dilapidated industrial building. After receiving the coordinates of enemy firing points, the Msta-S crew opened fire.

