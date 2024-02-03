https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/weekly-news-wrap-up-eu-farmers-protest-nancy-pelosis-crazy-talk-black-voters--1116566401.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: EU Farmers Protest; Nancy Pelosi's Crazy Talk; Black Voters

Weekly News Wrap-Up: EU Farmers Protest; Nancy Pelosi's Crazy Talk; Black Voters

EU farmers are in the streets protesting European Imperialism while US political leaders attack their voters with absurd tropes.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the latest tax legislation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the downfall of Ukraine due to political and financial corruption and the conflict in Gaza.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM., Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss insider concerns about President Biden's mental state and the FBI attack on the Uhuru movement.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss President Biden's trip to East Palestine Ohio, the FBI's prosecution of the Uhuru movement, and Joy Reid's on-air gaffe about Joe Biden's warmongering.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss US imperialism's attack on Nicaragua and Venezuela.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

