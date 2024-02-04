International
Aftermath of Ukrainian Terrorist Attack in Lugansk Region in Photos
Aftermath of Ukrainian Terrorist Attack in Lugansk Region in Photos
Kiev forces deliberately shelled the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic region of Russia this weekend.
The attack was apparently carried out using US-supplied weapons and killed at least 28 people. Ukrainian militants have been repeatedly shelling Lisichansk after they lost control of the city in 2022, killing civilians and causing damage to civilian infrastructure.Such attacks never seem to hit anything of military value and are meant to terrorize the city’s population while Western powers turn a blind eye to these actions.Moscow will inform international organizations about Ukraine's strike on Lisichansk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. According to her, the blow is Kiev's "gratitude" for the "generous financial support of the EU countries."Explore Sputnik's gallery showcasing the aftermath of the attack.
Aftermath of Ukrainian Terrorist Attack in Lugansk Region in Photos

18:15 GMT 04.02.2024
Kiev forces deliberately shelled the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic region of Russia this weekend.
The attack was apparently carried out using US-supplied weapons and killed at least 28 people. Ukrainian militants have been repeatedly shelling Lisichansk after they lost control of the city in 2022, killing civilians and causing damage to civilian infrastructure.
Such attacks never seem to hit anything of military value and are meant to terrorize the city’s population while Western powers turn a blind eye to these actions.
Moscow will inform international organizations about Ukraine's strike on Lisichansk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Russia will inform international organizations about another act of terrorism by the Zelensky gang. We expect the relevant international organizations to unconditionally condemn the crime of the Kiev militants as soon as possible," Zakharova said in a statement on the agency's website.
According to her, the blow is Kiev's "gratitude" for the "generous financial support of the EU countries."
Explore Sputnik's gallery showcasing the aftermath of the attack.
Lisichansk was shelled by Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday, February 3.

Lisichansk was shelled by Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday, February 3.

A bakery with civilians inside was destroyed by a deliberate attack.

A bakery with civilians inside was destroyed by a deliberate attack.

At least 28 civilians, including a pregnant woman and a five-year old child, were killed as a result of this atrocity.

At least 28 civilians, including a pregnant woman and a five-year old child, were killed as a result of this atrocity.

The attack was apparently carried out using the US-supplied HIMARS rocket system, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

The attack was apparently carried out using the US-supplied HIMARS rocket system, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

The attack on Lisichansk was far from the first such terrorist act committed by Ukraine which, failing to prevail over the Russian military on the battlefield, vents its anger on innocent civilians.

The attack on Lisichansk was far from the first such terrorist act committed by Ukraine which, failing to prevail over the Russian military on the battlefield, vents its anger on innocent civilians.

Wreckage of a car in Lisichansk, destroyed during a shelling.

Wreckage of a car in Lisichansk, destroyed during a shelling.

Russian emergency service workers clear out the debris at the ruins of a bakery in Lisichansk.

Russian emergency service workers clear out the debris at the ruins of a bakery in Lisichansk.

Young Guard of United Russia and Volunteer Company activists lay flowers at a makeshift memorial in Moscow mourning the victims of the Ukrainian shelling in Lisichansk.

Young Guard of United Russia and Volunteer Company activists lay flowers at a makeshift memorial in Moscow mourning the victims of the Ukrainian shelling in Lisichansk.

"The youth of Donbass took the initiative to honor the memory of the people who died during this shelling, including children. In the near future, the Young Guard will go to Lisichansk to deliver humanitarian aid to the families of those injured in this inhuman terrorist attack," said the head of the Guard.

"The youth of Donbass took the initiative to honor the memory of the people who died during this shelling, including children. In the near future, the Young Guard will go to Lisichansk to deliver humanitarian aid to the families of those injured in this inhuman terrorist attack," said the head of the Guard.

Mourning events are taking place throughout the Luhansk People's Republic. Activists laid flowers at the memorial to deceased children of Donbass, calling on international judicial authorities to pay attention to Ukraine's destroying civilians.

Mourning events are taking place throughout the Luhansk People's Republic. Activists laid flowers at the memorial to deceased children of Donbass, calling on international judicial authorities to pay attention to Ukraine's destroying civilians.

