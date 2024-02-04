The attack was apparently carried out using US-supplied weapons and killed at least 28 people. Ukrainian militants have been repeatedly shelling Lisichansk after they lost control of the city in 2022, killing civilians and causing damage to civilian infrastructure.Such attacks never seem to hit anything of military value and are meant to terrorize the city’s population while Western powers turn a blind eye to these actions.Moscow will inform international organizations about Ukraine's strike on Lisichansk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. According to her, the blow is Kiev's "gratitude" for the "generous financial support of the EU countries."Explore Sputnik's gallery showcasing the aftermath of the attack.
Kiev forces deliberately shelled the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic region of Russia this weekend.
The attack was apparently carried out using US-supplied weapons and killed at least 28 people. Ukrainian militants have been repeatedly shelling Lisichansk after they lost control of the city in 2022, killing civilians and causing damage to civilian infrastructure.
Such attacks never seem to hit anything of military value and are meant to terrorize the city’s population while Western powers turn a blind eye to these actions.
Moscow will inform international organizations about Ukraine's strike on Lisichansk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Russia will inform international organizations about another act of terrorism by the Zelensky gang. We expect the relevant international organizations to unconditionally condemn the crime of the Kiev militants as soon as possible," Zakharova said in a statement on the agency's website.
According to her, the blow is Kiev's "gratitude" for the "generous financial support of the EU countries."
Explore Sputnik's gallery showcasing the aftermath of the attack.
"The youth of Donbass took the initiative to honor the memory of the people who died during this shelling, including children. In the near future, the Young Guard will go to Lisichansk to deliver humanitarian aid to the families of those injured in this inhuman terrorist attack," said the head of the Guard.
Mourning events are taking place throughout the Luhansk People's Republic. Activists laid flowers at the memorial to deceased children of Donbass, calling on international judicial authorities to pay attention to Ukraine's destroying civilians.
