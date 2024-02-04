https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/aftermath-of-ukrainian-terrorist-attack-in-lugansk-region-in-photos-1116585034.html

Aftermath of Ukrainian Terrorist Attack in Lugansk Region in Photos

Kiev forces deliberately shelled the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic region of Russia this weekend.

The attack was apparently carried out using US-supplied weapons and killed at least 28 people. Ukrainian militants have been repeatedly shelling Lisichansk after they lost control of the city in 2022, killing civilians and causing damage to civilian infrastructure.Such attacks never seem to hit anything of military value and are meant to terrorize the city’s population while Western powers turn a blind eye to these actions.Moscow will inform international organizations about Ukraine's strike on Lisichansk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. According to her, the blow is Kiev's "gratitude" for the "generous financial support of the EU countries."Explore Sputnik's gallery showcasing the aftermath of the attack.

