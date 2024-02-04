https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/central-african-army-aided-by-russian-forces-repels-sudanese-militant-attack---reports-1116589278.html
Central African Army Aided by Russian Forces Repels Sudanese Militant Attack - Reports
Central African Army Aided by Russian Forces Repels Sudanese Militant Attack - Reports
The Central African Republic’s army aided by Russian forces repelled an attack launched this week by Sudanese militants on a mine in the country's north, the Russian embassy said Sunday.
Central African Republic’s media reported on Friday that Sudanese militants crossed into the northern Vakaga prefecture, near the Sudanese border, on Wednesday morning to attack a mining site near the village of Mamoun but were pushed back. According to the reports, the CAR army with assistance of Russian forces managed to eliminate Mohamed Ali, nicknamed B-13, one of the leaders of the Coalition of Patriots for Change rebel group.Later in the day, the Russian embassy in the Central African Republic confirmed reports that the country's army, backed by Russian support, had repelled an attack by militants from Sudan. In early 2018, Russia sent its first military instructors to the CAR at the request of the government. As of February 2022, a total of 1,135 Russian instructors were operating in the country, training military personnel of the CAR army. Moscow says Russian representatives were deployed in the CAR with the notification of the UN Security Council. In late June 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the work of Russian instructors in the CAR would continue.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - With the support of Russian forces, the army of the Central African Republic has repelled an attack by Sudanese militants near a mining site in the village of Mamoun in the Vakaga prefecture in northern CAR, local radio station Lengo Songo reported.
Central African Republic’s media reported on Friday that Sudanese militants crossed into the northern Vakaga prefecture, near the Sudanese border, on Wednesday morning to attack a mining site near the village of Mamoun but were pushed back. According to the reports, the CAR army with assistance of Russian forces managed to eliminate Mohamed Ali, nicknamed B-13, one of the leaders of the Coalition of Patriots for Change rebel group.
"The CAR armed forces and their Russian allies repelled... an attack by armed bandits... at a mining site in the village of Mamoun..." the radio station said. "The place was the target of an attack by a group of bandits who came from Sudan."
Later in the day, the Russian embassy in the Central African Republic confirmed reports that the country's army, backed by Russian support, had repelled an attack by militants from Sudan.
In early 2018, Russia sent its first military instructors to the CAR at the request of the government. As of February 2022, a total of 1,135 Russian instructors were operating in the country, training military personnel of the CAR army. Moscow says Russian representatives were deployed in the CAR with the notification of the UN Security Council.
In late June 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the work of Russian instructors in the CAR would continue.