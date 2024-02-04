https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/central-african-army-aided-by-russian-forces-repels-sudanese-militant-attack---reports-1116589278.html

Central African Army Aided by Russian Forces Repels Sudanese Militant Attack - Reports

Central African Army Aided by Russian Forces Repels Sudanese Militant Attack - Reports

The Central African Republic’s army aided by Russian forces repelled an attack launched this week by Sudanese militants on a mine in the country's north, the Russian embassy said Sunday.

2024-02-04T20:44+0000

2024-02-04T20:44+0000

2024-02-04T21:12+0000

africa

russia

central african republic

sudan

militants

military aid

russian forces

military instructors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116589359_0:57:3072:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_47f37a86613856cb712aaddcd5091086.jpg

Central African Republic’s media reported on Friday that Sudanese militants crossed into the northern Vakaga prefecture, near the Sudanese border, on Wednesday morning to attack a mining site near the village of Mamoun but were pushed back. According to the reports, the CAR army with assistance of Russian forces managed to eliminate Mohamed Ali, nicknamed B-13, one of the leaders of the Coalition of Patriots for Change rebel group.Later in the day, the Russian embassy in the Central African Republic confirmed reports that the country's army, backed by Russian support, had repelled an attack by militants from Sudan. In early 2018, Russia sent its first military instructors to the CAR at the request of the government. As of February 2022, a total of 1,135 Russian instructors were operating in the country, training military personnel of the CAR army. Moscow says Russian representatives were deployed in the CAR with the notification of the UN Security Council. In late June 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the work of Russian instructors in the CAR would continue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221023/presence-of-russian-military-instructors-is-something-car-always-wanted-parliament-speaker-says-1102540675.html

africa

russia

central african republic

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-central african republic relations, military cooperation, russia-car relations, russian instructors, russian forces, car army, central african army, russian forces, russian embassy