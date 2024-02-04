International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/eight-in-10-japanese-say-ruling-party-cannot-restore-trust-after-graft-scandal---poll-1116588412.html
Eight in 10 Japanese Say Ruling Party Cannot Restore Trust After Graft Scandal - Poll
Eight in 10 Japanese Say Ruling Party Cannot Restore Trust After Graft Scandal - Poll
A vast majority of Japanese voters say the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) cannot restore trust with reforms as a corruption scandal continues to rattle Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet, a poll by the Kyodo news agency showed on Sunday.
2024-02-04T18:54+0000
2024-02-04T18:54+0000
world
fumio kishida
japan
liberal democratic party (ldp) of japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111467951_0:239:2793:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_45928ebc59db4cd2c4ee136d4600b1e2.jpg
The survey found that 87% of respondents believe that reforms drawn up in the LDP's interim report are not enough for it to regain public trust, versus just 9.7% who say the opposite. Kishida's cabinet saw its approval rating falling by a further 2.8 percentage points to the second-lowest mark of 24.5% in the same Kyodo poll following revelations that several groups in the big-tent LDP diverted fundraised money to slush funds to then distribute it among their members. Almost 85% of those polled said LDP lawmakers who had failed to report income from fundraising parties needed to explain what they used the money for, while 83.4% said they were dissatisfied with the lack of criminal charges against the executives within the party groups. The phone survey was conducted among 1,055 Japanese aged 18 and over from February 3-5.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/invasion-rehearsals-north-korea-slams-joint-us-south-korea--japan-drills-as-tensions-escalate-1116223165.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111467951_32:0:2763:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42e7c8ac2a5e38c4ea9cd41d0aec705b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
a vast majority of japanese voters say the ruling liberal democratic party (ldp) cannot restore trust with reforms as a corruption scandal continues to rattle prime minister fumio kishida's cabinet, a poll by the kyodo news agency showed on sunday.
a vast majority of japanese voters say the ruling liberal democratic party (ldp) cannot restore trust with reforms as a corruption scandal continues to rattle prime minister fumio kishida's cabinet, a poll by the kyodo news agency showed on sunday.

Eight in 10 Japanese Say Ruling Party Cannot Restore Trust After Graft Scandal - Poll

18:54 GMT 04.02.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov Fumio Kishida
 Fumio Kishida - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A vast majority of Japanese voters say the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) cannot restore trust with reforms as a corruption scandal continues to rattle Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet, a poll by the Kyodo news agency showed on Sunday.
The survey found that 87% of respondents believe that reforms drawn up in the LDP's interim report are not enough for it to regain public trust, versus just 9.7% who say the opposite.
Kishida's cabinet saw its approval rating falling by a further 2.8 percentage points to the second-lowest mark of 24.5% in the same Kyodo poll following revelations that several groups in the big-tent LDP diverted fundraised money to slush funds to then distribute it among their members.
Almost 85% of those polled said LDP lawmakers who had failed to report income from fundraising parties needed to explain what they used the money for, while 83.4% said they were dissatisfied with the lack of criminal charges against the executives within the party groups.
The phone survey was conducted among 1,055 Japanese aged 18 and over from February 3-5.
Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, left, sails with South Korean Navy's Aegis destroyer King Sejong the Great and Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force Aegis destroyer Kongou in the international waters of the southern coast of Korean peninsular during a recent joint drill in 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2024
Asia
Invasion Rehearsals? North Korea Slams Joint US, South Korea & Japan Drills as Tensions Escalate
17 January, 12:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала