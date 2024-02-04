International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
EU Authorities Demonize Russia to Distract From Economic Distress
EU Authorities Demonize Russia to Distract From Economic Distress
he EU authorities are creating an image of Russia as an enemy to divert public attention from internal economic problems of the European Union, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2024-02-04
2024-02-04T13:05+0000
On the one hand, the 50 billion euros ($54 billion) allocated by the EU earlier this week to Ukraine for the next four years is not a very serious amount, but on the other hand, it is still noticeable amid the economic crisis faced by the EU countries, the spokesman said. "What is Germany? It is the economic engine of the European Union. And entire sectors of the German economy are losing their attractiveness and competitiveness. And, of course, against this background, the best solution is to distract attention by creating some kind of enemy and maintaining this image. And here, of course, there is probably no one better than us [Russia] in their understanding," Peskov explained.
EU Authorities Demonize Russia to Distract From Economic Distress

13:05 GMT 04.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU authorities are creating an image of Russia as an enemy to divert public attention from internal economic problems of the European Union, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
On the one hand, the 50 billion euros ($54 billion) allocated by the EU earlier this week to Ukraine for the next four years is not a very serious amount, but on the other hand, it is still noticeable amid the economic crisis faced by the EU countries, the spokesman said.
"They need to keep creating an enemy, do it in a textured, prominent manner to justify the increase in expenses," Peskov told.
"What is Germany? It is the economic engine of the European Union. And entire sectors of the German economy are losing their attractiveness and competitiveness. And, of course, against this background, the best solution is to distract attention by creating some kind of enemy and maintaining this image. And here, of course, there is probably no one better than us [Russia] in their understanding," Peskov explained.
