Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Pregnant Woman, Her Child Killed by Ukrainian Shelling of Lisichansk
-A pregnant woman and her five-year-old child were among the 28 people killed in the LPR during Ukrainian shelling, the authorities said.
Ukraine struck the crowded bakery in the early afternoon on Saturday, collapsing the building and trapping some 40 civilians under the rubble, the LPR military commander's office told Sputnik. "Twenty eight people, including one child, have died," the administration said, adding that 10 others were injured. Leonid Pasechnik, the acting head of the Lugansk People's Republic, said on Telegram that he declared February 4 a day of mourning for those killed in the attack on the bakery. On Saturday, 20 bodies were pulled from under the rubble of the Lisichansk bakery, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik. The Russian Investigative Committee said the strike was apparently launched using a US-supplied HIMARS rocket system. Lisichansk is located close to the frontline. The Ukrainian army has been routinely shelling Lisichansk after losing control of the city in the summer of 2022. Ukrainian troops blew up some of the administrative buildings before they pulled out.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian Armed Forces became a terrorist organization that attacks civilian targets. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also said that the Kiev regime, in order to demonstrate to its Western backers at least some success, is constantly carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians in the Russian Federation.
13:53 GMT 04.02.2024 (Updated: 13:57 GMT 04.02.2024)
LUGANSK (Sputnik) -A pregnant woman and her five-year-old child were among the 28 people killed in the LPR during Ukrainian shelling, the authorities said.
Ukraine struck the crowded bakery in the early afternoon on Saturday, collapsing the building and trapping some 40 civilians under the rubble, the LPR military commander's office told Sputnik.
"Twenty eight people, including one child, have died," the administration said, adding that 10 others were injured.
Leonid Pasechnik, the acting head of the Lugansk People's Republic, said on Telegram that he declared February 4 a day of mourning for those killed in the attack on the bakery.
On Saturday, 20 bodies were pulled from under the rubble of the Lisichansk bakery, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik. The Russian Investigative Committee said the strike was apparently launched using a US-supplied HIMARS rocket system.
Lisichansk is located close to the frontline. The Ukrainian army has been routinely shelling Lisichansk after losing control of the city in the summer of 2022. Ukrainian troops blew up some of the administrative buildings before they pulled out.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian Armed Forces became a terrorist organization that attacks civilian targets. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also said that the Kiev regime, in order to demonstrate to its Western backers at least some success, is constantly carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians in the Russian Federation.
