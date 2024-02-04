https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/pregnant-woman-her-child-killed-by-ukrainian-shelling-of-lisichansk-1116583894.html

Pregnant Woman, Her Child Killed by Ukrainian Shelling of Lisichansk

Pregnant Woman, Her Child Killed by Ukrainian Shelling of Lisichansk

-A pregnant woman and her five-year-old child were among the 28 people killed in the LPR during Ukrainian shelling, the authorities said.

2024-02-04T13:53+0000

2024-02-04T13:53+0000

2024-02-04T13:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116583983_8:0:529:293_1920x0_80_0_0_89103a568b34b1e00f88ea049e5bcd07.jpg

Ukraine struck the crowded bakery in the early afternoon on Saturday, collapsing the building and trapping some 40 civilians under the rubble, the LPR military commander's office told Sputnik. "Twenty eight people, including one child, have died," the administration said, adding that 10 others were injured. Leonid Pasechnik, the acting head of the Lugansk People's Republic, said on Telegram that he declared February 4 a day of mourning for those killed in the attack on the bakery. On Saturday, 20 bodies were pulled from under the rubble of the Lisichansk bakery, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik. The Russian Investigative Committee said the strike was apparently launched using a US-supplied HIMARS rocket system. Lisichansk is located close to the frontline. The Ukrainian army has been routinely shelling Lisichansk after losing control of the city in the summer of 2022. Ukrainian troops blew up some of the administrative buildings before they pulled out.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian Armed Forces became a terrorist organization that attacks civilian targets. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also said that the Kiev regime, in order to demonstrate to its Western backers at least some success, is constantly carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians in the Russian Federation.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, shelling lisichansk