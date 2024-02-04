https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/russian-troops-take-more-advantageous-position-in-donetsk-direction-1116583465.html
Russian Troops Take More Advantageous Position in Donetsk Direction
Russian forces have taken more advantageous positions in the Donetsk direction near the village of Klescheevka and the town of Kurdumovka and repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, a spokesperson for Russia's Yug Group of Forces, Vadim Astafyev, has told Sputnik.
"The units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more advantageous positions and repelled five enemy attacks, defeated manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of Bogdanovka, Kurdumovka, Georgievka and Novomikhailovka," he said. The spokesperson added that the enemy has lost up to 335 soldiers killed and wounded, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, two radars, 10 vehicles and an M777 155mm howitzer. The Russian air defenses have also shot down 14 Ukrainian drones, he said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have taken more advantageous positions in the Donetsk direction near the village of Klescheevka and the town of Kurdumovka and repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, a spokesperson for Russia's Yug Group of Forces, Vadim Astafyev, has told Sputnik.
"The units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more advantageous positions and repelled five enemy attacks, defeated manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of Bogdanovka, Kurdumovka, Georgievka and Novomikhailovka," he said.
The spokesperson added that the enemy has lost up to 335 soldiers killed and wounded, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, two radars, 10 vehicles and an M777 155mm howitzer. The Russian air defenses have also shot down 14 Ukrainian drones, he said.