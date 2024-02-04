https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/russian-troops-take-more-advantageous-position-in-donetsk-direction-1116583465.html

Russian Troops Take More Advantageous Position in Donetsk Direction

Russian Troops Take More Advantageous Position in Donetsk Direction

Russian forces have taken more advantageous positions in the Donetsk direction near the village of Klescheevka and the town of Kurdumovka and repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, a spokesperson for Russia's Yug Group of Forces, Vadim Astafyev, has told Sputnik.

2024-02-04T13:32+0000

2024-02-04T13:32+0000

2024-02-04T13:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

russian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115989465_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f1636ae3abce02c20da5f8f9e402eeb9.jpg

"The units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more advantageous positions and repelled five enemy attacks, defeated manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of Bogdanovka, Kurdumovka, Georgievka and Novomikhailovka," he said. The spokesperson added that the enemy has lost up to 335 soldiers killed and wounded, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, two radars, 10 vehicles and an M777 155mm howitzer. The Russian air defenses have also shot down 14 Ukrainian drones, he said.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian army, ukraine army, ukraine deaths