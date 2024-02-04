https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/to-russia-for-news-prominent-us-journo-tucker-carlson-spotted-in-moscow-1116581521.html

To Russia for News? Prominent US Journo Tucker Carlson Spotted in Moscow

ucker Carlson is known for coverage of uncomfortable truth topics such as US role in 2014 coup in Ukraine and subsequent support for neo-Nazi regime installed in Kiev. In Spring 2023 he was fired from Fox News – reportedly due to political pressure – and started his independent show on X (former Twitter).

US journalist Tucker Carlson is in Russia for the first time and has attended the iconic “Spartacus” ballet at the Bolshoi Theater, social media reports have indicated. According to available information, the ex-Fox News host has spent three days in Moscow. The aim of his visit remains unclear.“Please God let this be a Putin interview,” said prominent political commentator Jackson Hinkle on social media.This theory already made Washington feel a bit uneasy and some White House-aligned pundits have called for the journalist to be banned from re-entering the US.Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia slammed the Democrats for ostracizing Carlson and reminded them that freedom of speech is purportedly one of the pillars of US politics.Earlier, Carlson admitted that he planned to interview Vladimir Putin, but was strongly advised against this move by the US government. However, he gave no further details.

