To Russia for News? Prominent US Journo Tucker Carlson Spotted in Moscow
10:41 GMT 04.02.2024 (Updated: 11:39 GMT 04.02.2024)
Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022.
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Carlson is known for covering controversial topics such as the US role in the 2014 coup in Ukraine and its subsequent support for the neoNazi regime installed in Kiev. He was fired from Fox News in spring 2023 – reportedly due to political pressure – and started an independent show on X (former Twitter).
US journalist Tucker Carlson is in Russia for the first time and has attended the iconic “Spartacus” ballet at the Bolshoi Theater, social media reports have indicated.
According to available information, the ex-Fox News host has spent three days in Moscow. The aim of his visit remains unclear.
An independent US journalist, ex-Foxnews host Tucker Carlson arrived in Russia for the first time and has spent three days in Moscow already.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 3, 2024
On the morning of February 1, according to social media, the former FoxNews anchor was spotted at Istanbul airport boarding a Turkish… pic.twitter.com/NGTZOE3X42
“Please God let this be a Putin interview,” said prominent political commentator Jackson Hinkle on social media.
This theory already made Washington feel a bit uneasy and some White House-aligned pundits have called for the journalist to be banned from re-entering the US.
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia slammed the Democrats for ostracizing Carlson and reminded them that freedom of speech is purportedly one of the pillars of US politics.
Earlier, Carlson admitted that he planned to interview Vladimir Putin, but was strongly advised against this move by the US government. However, he gave no further details.