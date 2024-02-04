International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/to-russia-for-news-prominent-us-journo-tucker-carlson-spotted-in-moscow-1116581521.html
To Russia for News? Prominent US Journo Tucker Carlson Spotted in Moscow
To Russia for News? Prominent US Journo Tucker Carlson Spotted in Moscow
ucker Carlson is known for coverage of uncomfortable truth topics such as US role in 2014 coup in Ukraine and subsequent support for neo-Nazi regime installed in Kiev. In Spring 2023 he was fired from Fox News – reportedly due to political pressure – and started his independent show on X (former Twitter).
2024-02-04T10:41+0000
2024-02-04T11:39+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
tucker carlson
freedom of speech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109945368_0:137:2227:1390_1920x0_80_0_0_c3f61be7b61f8cf5fdf85af33f3d13dc.jpg
US journalist Tucker Carlson is in Russia for the first time and has attended the iconic “Spartacus” ballet at the Bolshoi Theater, social media reports have indicated. According to available information, the ex-Fox News host has spent three days in Moscow. The aim of his visit remains unclear.“Please God let this be a Putin interview,” said prominent political commentator Jackson Hinkle on social media.This theory already made Washington feel a bit uneasy and some White House-aligned pundits have called for the journalist to be banned from re-entering the US.Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia slammed the Democrats for ostracizing Carlson and reminded them that freedom of speech is purportedly one of the pillars of US politics.Earlier, Carlson admitted that he planned to interview Vladimir Putin, but was strongly advised against this move by the US government. However, he gave no further details.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109945368_96:0:2133:1528_1920x0_80_0_0_b3e0f6bbeb08d23a35dbf1d8376c9a2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, tucker carlson, carlson putin, freedom of speech
vladimir putin, tucker carlson, carlson putin, freedom of speech

To Russia for News? Prominent US Journo Tucker Carlson Spotted in Moscow

10:41 GMT 04.02.2024 (Updated: 11:39 GMT 04.02.2024)
© AP Photo / Seth WenigTucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2024
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Subscribe
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Carlson is known for covering controversial topics such as the US role in the 2014 coup in Ukraine and its subsequent support for the neoNazi regime installed in Kiev. He was fired from Fox News in spring 2023 – reportedly due to political pressure – and started an independent show on X (former Twitter).
US journalist Tucker Carlson is in Russia for the first time and has attended the iconic “Spartacus” ballet at the Bolshoi Theater, social media reports have indicated.
According to available information, the ex-Fox News host has spent three days in Moscow. The aim of his visit remains unclear.
“Please God let this be a Putin interview,” said prominent political commentator Jackson Hinkle on social media.
This theory already made Washington feel a bit uneasy and some White House-aligned pundits have called for the journalist to be banned from re-entering the US.
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia slammed the Democrats for ostracizing Carlson and reminded them that freedom of speech is purportedly one of the pillars of US politics.
© PhotoMTG reminds Washington about free press
MTG reminds Washington about free press - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2024
MTG reminds Washington about free press
© Photo
Earlier, Carlson admitted that he planned to interview Vladimir Putin, but was strongly advised against this move by the US government. However, he gave no further details.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала