International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/us-uk-launch-48-airstrikes-at-yemen-overnight---houthis-1116587379.html
US, UK Launch 48 Airstrikes at Yemen Overnight - Houthis
US, UK Launch 48 Airstrikes at Yemen Overnight - Houthis
The United States and the United Kingdom launched 48 airstrikes at six Yemeni provinces overnight, a Houthi military spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that retaliation would follow.
2024-02-04T16:25+0000
2024-02-04T16:25+0000
world
houthi
houthi militants
us
united kingdom (uk)
red sea crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115928625_0:0:535:301_1920x0_80_0_0_be843882d124c46582823417962bc25f.jpg
"US and UK aggressors have launched 48 airstrikes in the past hours, including 13 strikes against the capital of Sanaa and its suburbs, 11 against Taizz governorate, while nine air raids targeted Al Hudaydah governorate," Yahya Saria, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, said on social media. Saria argued that the strikes would not convince the Houthis to abandon the people of Palestine and warned that any attack on the Yemeni soil would not go unpunished. The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red Sea in retaliation for the Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/us-forces-struck-houthi-anti-ship-cruise-missile-in-yemen-1116579677.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115928625_23:0:504:361_1920x0_80_0_0_0db35e0a2cc3fa5c4d275d3afefab89f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the united states and the united kingdom launched 48 airstrikes at six yemeni provinces overnight, a houthi military spokesperson said on sunday, adding that retaliation would follow.
the united states and the united kingdom launched 48 airstrikes at six yemeni provinces overnight, a houthi military spokesperson said on sunday, adding that retaliation would follow.

US, UK Launch 48 Airstrikes at Yemen Overnight - Houthis

16:25 GMT 04.02.2024
© Photo : Ansar Allah mediaHouthi speedboat. Screengrab of Ansar Allah video.
Houthi speedboat. Screengrab of Ansar Allah video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2024
© Photo : Ansar Allah media
Subscribe
DOHA, (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom launched 48 airstrikes at six Yemeni provinces overnight, a Houthi military spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that retaliation would follow.
"US and UK aggressors have launched 48 airstrikes in the past hours, including 13 strikes against the capital of Sanaa and its suburbs, 11 against Taizz governorate, while nine air raids targeted Al Hudaydah governorate," Yahya Saria, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, said on social media.
Saria argued that the strikes would not convince the Houthis to abandon the people of Palestine and warned that any attack on the Yemeni soil would not go unpunished.
A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2024
World
US Forces Struck Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missile in Yemen
04:51 GMT
The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red Sea in retaliation for the Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the area.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала