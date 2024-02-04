https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/watch-russian-buk-air-defenses-thwart-ukrainian-himars-attack-1116588313.html
Watch Russian Buk Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian HIMARS Attack
Vostok Battlegroup air defenses have foiled one of the latest attempts by the Kiev regime to use US-supplied weapons on the battlefield.
The crew of a Russian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system has managed to successfully intercept two HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian soldiers in the South Donetsk sector.According to the air defense system’s crew commander, they had to act fast as HIMARS munitions travel at a speed of over 600 meters per second.The following video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this intercept took place.
Watch Russian Buk Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian HIMARS Attack
The crew of a Russian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system has managed to successfully intercept two HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian soldiers in the South Donetsk sector.
According to the air defense system’s crew commander, they had to act fast as HIMARS munitions travel at a speed of over 600 meters per second.
The following video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this intercept took place.