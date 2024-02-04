International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Buk Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian HIMARS Attack
Vostok Battlegroup air defenses have foiled one of the latest attempts by the Kiev regime to use US-supplied weapons on the battlefield.
The crew of a Russian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system has managed to successfully intercept two HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian soldiers in the South Donetsk sector.According to the air defense system’s crew commander, they had to act fast as HIMARS munitions travel at a speed of over 600 meters per second.The following video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this intercept took place.
Watch Russian Buk Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian HIMARS Attack

19:02 GMT 04.02.2024
The crew of a Russian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system has managed to successfully intercept two HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian soldiers in the South Donetsk sector.
According to the air defense system’s crew commander, they had to act fast as HIMARS munitions travel at a speed of over 600 meters per second.
The following video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this intercept took place.
