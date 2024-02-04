https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/which-anti-drone-rifles-does-russia-have-1116587768.html

Which Anti-Drone Rifles Does Russia Have?

Which Anti-Drone Rifles Does Russia Have?

While the sizeable arsenal of attack and surveillance drones helps Russian Armed Forces consistently make the lives of Kiev troops a living hell, an assortment of electronic countermeasures helps Russian soldiers to prevent Ukrainian militants from doing the same.

2024-02-04T19:00+0000

2024-02-04T19:00+0000

2024-02-04T19:00+0000

military

military & intelligence

russia

anti-drone technology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115872058_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d3e5ee70c7d04e3fdba60b4955aeb5ea.jpg

These countermeasures include so-called anti-drone rifles - relatively small man-portable devices that emit signals scrambling the navigation and command signals of enemy drones, usually forcing the afflicted UAV to perform an emergency landing.These weapons essentially operate like rifles – though instead of bullets they “fire” electromagnetic pulses – and require their wielder to have a line-of-sight to the target drone.Here’s a brief list of but a few anti-drone rifles available to Russian forces.Airat-100Airat-100 is an anti-drone rifle developed by St. Petersburg-based company ZMKh.The current (third) iteration of this weapon weighs 4.5 kilograms and is capable of suppressing UAV signals at a distance of up to 1.5 kilometers.The fourth iteration of the Airat-100 rifle, which is expected to feature an improved antenna array, is expected to enter service soon.Argus-AntidronArgus-Antidron is an anti-drone rifle developed by NPO Kaysant. Even though it looks like an anti-tank rocket launcher, this 5.1-kilogram weapon shoots electromagnetic pulses that disrupt control signals for small drones at a distance of up to one kilometer.As NPO Kaysant previously explained, Argus-Antidron is a good choice of weapon when one needs to take on recon UAVs and copter drones that are often used to drop small explosive munitions into trenches.GarpiyaGarpiya (Harpy) is an anti-drone rifle that has already been used by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict.Not only can this rifle disrupt drone signals at a distance of up to two kilometers, publicly available data suggests that it can disrupt GPS, BeiDou, Galileo and Glonass navigation signals, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian anti drone rifles, russian drone defense, russia anti drone system, russia anti drone gun