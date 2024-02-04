https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/which-anti-drone-rifles-does-russia-have-1116587768.html
Which Anti-Drone Rifles Does Russia Have?
Which Anti-Drone Rifles Does Russia Have?
While the sizeable arsenal of attack and surveillance drones helps Russian Armed Forces consistently make the lives of Kiev troops a living hell, an assortment of electronic countermeasures helps Russian soldiers to prevent Ukrainian militants from doing the same.
2024-02-04T19:00+0000
2024-02-04T19:00+0000
2024-02-04T19:00+0000
military
military & intelligence
russia
anti-drone technology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115872058_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d3e5ee70c7d04e3fdba60b4955aeb5ea.jpg
These countermeasures include so-called anti-drone rifles - relatively small man-portable devices that emit signals scrambling the navigation and command signals of enemy drones, usually forcing the afflicted UAV to perform an emergency landing.These weapons essentially operate like rifles – though instead of bullets they “fire” electromagnetic pulses – and require their wielder to have a line-of-sight to the target drone.Here’s a brief list of but a few anti-drone rifles available to Russian forces.Airat-100Airat-100 is an anti-drone rifle developed by St. Petersburg-based company ZMKh.The current (third) iteration of this weapon weighs 4.5 kilograms and is capable of suppressing UAV signals at a distance of up to 1.5 kilometers.The fourth iteration of the Airat-100 rifle, which is expected to feature an improved antenna array, is expected to enter service soon.Argus-AntidronArgus-Antidron is an anti-drone rifle developed by NPO Kaysant. Even though it looks like an anti-tank rocket launcher, this 5.1-kilogram weapon shoots electromagnetic pulses that disrupt control signals for small drones at a distance of up to one kilometer.As NPO Kaysant previously explained, Argus-Antidron is a good choice of weapon when one needs to take on recon UAVs and copter drones that are often used to drop small explosive munitions into trenches.GarpiyaGarpiya (Harpy) is an anti-drone rifle that has already been used by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict.Not only can this rifle disrupt drone signals at a distance of up to two kilometers, publicly available data suggests that it can disrupt GPS, BeiDou, Galileo and Glonass navigation signals, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115872058_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_000b7fb300a16a02c189496e4a4ee39e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian anti drone rifles, russian drone defense, russia anti drone system, russia anti drone gun
russian anti drone rifles, russian drone defense, russia anti drone system, russia anti drone gun
Which Anti-Drone Rifles Does Russia Have?
While the sizeable arsenal of attack and surveillance drones helps Russian Armed Forces consistently make the lives of Kiev troops a living hell, an assortment of electronic countermeasures helps Russian soldiers to prevent Ukrainian militants from doing the same.
These countermeasures include so-called anti-drone rifles - relatively small man-portable devices that emit signals scrambling the navigation and command signals of enemy drones, usually forcing the afflicted UAV to perform an emergency landing.
These weapons essentially operate like rifles – though instead of bullets they “fire” electromagnetic pulses – and require their wielder to have a line-of-sight to the target drone
.
Here’s a brief list of but a few anti-drone rifles available to Russian forces.
Airat-100 is an anti-drone rifle developed by St. Petersburg-based company ZMKh.
The current (third) iteration of this weapon weighs 4.5 kilograms and is capable of suppressing UAV signals at a distance of up to 1.5 kilometers.
The fourth iteration of the Airat-100 rifle, which is expected to feature an improved antenna array, is expected to enter service soon.
Argus-Antidron is an anti-drone rifle developed by NPO Kaysant. Even though it looks like an anti-tank rocket launcher, this 5.1-kilogram weapon shoots electromagnetic pulses that disrupt control signals for small drones at a distance of up to one kilometer.
As NPO Kaysant previously explained, Argus-Antidron is a good choice of weapon when one needs to take on recon UAVs and copter drones that are often used to drop small explosive munitions into trenches.
Garpiya (Harpy) is an anti-drone rifle that has already been used by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict.
Not only can this rifle disrupt drone signals at a distance of up to two kilometers, publicly available data suggests that it can disrupt GPS, BeiDou, Galileo and Glonass navigation signals, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.