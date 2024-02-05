https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/el-salvadors-leader-bukele-claims-victory-in-presidential-election-with-over-85-of-votes-1116592988.html
El Salvador's Leader Bukele Claims Victory in Presidential Election With Over 85% of Votes
Incumbent Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele claimed to have won the presidential election in El Salvador with more than 85% of the votes on Sunday.
"According to our figure, we won the presidential election with over 85% of the vote and won at least 58 of the 60 seats in the [Legislative] Assembly. The record in the entire democratic history of the world. See you at 9 p.m. in front of the National Palace. God bless El Salvador," Bukele said on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier on Sunday, the exit poll conducted by the CID Gallup research company showed that Bukele was leading in the election with 87% of the votes, and his party, Nuevas Ideas, was taking 54 of the 60 seats in the country's parliament. The margin of error of these results should be no more than 3%.
