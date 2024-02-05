International
El Salvador's Leader Bukele Claims Victory in Presidential Election With Over 85% of Votes
El Salvador's Leader Bukele Claims Victory in Presidential Election With Over 85% of Votes
Incumbent Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele claimed to have won the presidential election in El Salvador with more than 85% of the votes on Sunday.
"According to our figure, we won the presidential election with over 85% of the vote and won at least 58 of the 60 seats in the [Legislative] Assembly. The record in the entire democratic history of the world. See you at 9 p.m. in front of the National Palace. God bless El Salvador," Bukele said on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier on Sunday, the exit poll conducted by the CID Gallup research company showed that Bukele was leading in the election with 87% of the votes, and his party, Nuevas Ideas, was taking 54 of the 60 seats in the country's parliament. The margin of error of these results should be no more than 3%.
El Salvador's Leader Bukele Claims Victory in Presidential Election With Over 85% of Votes

02:02 GMT 05.02.2024
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele waves after delivering his annual address to the nation marking his fourth year in office at the San Salvador Legislative Assembly on June 1, 2023
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele waves after delivering his annual address to the nation marking his fourth year in office at the San Salvador Legislative Assembly on June 1, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / MARVIN RECINOS
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Incumbent Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele claimed to have won the presidential election in El Salvador with more than 85% of the votes on Sunday.
"According to our figure, we won the presidential election with over 85% of the vote and won at least 58 of the 60 seats in the [Legislative] Assembly. The record in the entire democratic history of the world. See you at 9 p.m. in front of the National Palace. God bless El Salvador," Bukele said on X (formerly Twitter).
Earlier on Sunday, the exit poll conducted by the CID Gallup research company showed that Bukele was leading in the election with 87% of the votes, and his party, Nuevas Ideas, was taking 54 of the 60 seats in the country's parliament. The margin of error of these results should be no more than 3%.
