El Salvador's Leader Bukele Claims Victory in Presidential Election With Over 85% of Votes

Incumbent Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele claimed to have won the presidential election in El Salvador with more than 85% of the votes on Sunday.

"According to our figure, we won the presidential election with over 85% of the vote and won at least 58 of the 60 seats in the [Legislative] Assembly. The record in the entire democratic history of the world. See you at 9 p.m. in front of the National Palace. God bless El Salvador," Bukele said on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier on Sunday, the exit poll conducted by the CID Gallup research company showed that Bukele was leading in the election with 87% of the votes, and his party, Nuevas Ideas, was taking 54 of the 60 seats in the country's parliament. The margin of error of these results should be no more than 3%.

