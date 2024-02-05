Highlights of Russian Presence at World Defense Show 2024 Arms Expo
This year's World Defense Show is the second such expo; the inaugural event took place in 2022.
Compared to the event two years ago, Russian companies have brought twice as much military equipment to showcase this year.
The gear displayed by Russian defense contractors includes armored vehicles, air defense systems, manned and unmanned aircraft, uniform kits and much more.
The total number of Russian exhibits at the expo is greater than one hundred.
The Il-76MD-90A heavy airlifter, an upgraded version of the tried and tested Il-76MD. This sturdy jet can ferry troops, material and heavy equipment around the globe and even deploy them via paradrop if necessary.
Spartak (Spartacus) multirole armored vehicles. Capable of transporting up to 10 people (one driver and nine passengers), this vehicle’s armor can protect its occupants from small arms fire, mines and improvised explosive devices.
Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile system, the bane of any pilot who may think that the low thermal signature of their aircraft would be enough to keep them safe.
Many of the armaments exhibited by Russian companies at the expo have been tested in battlefield conditions in the Ukrainian conflict.
Orlan-10 and Orlan-30 fixed-wing surveillance drones. These drones have already been tested in the Ukrainian conflict where they’ve proven to be invaluable in detecting enemy troop formations and armored vehicles no matter how well they are concealed.
Djigit surface-to-air missile launch system. This module, which can be mounted on a light vehicle, allows one person to simultaneously operate two Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile systems, firing both of them in a salvo if needed.
No Russian weapon exhibit that features a small arms display can be considered complete without pistols, assault rifles and submachine guns by Kalashnikov.
VKPO 3.0 all-weather field uniforms set for military personnel, designed to keep troops comfortable in any theater of operations and concealed from the prying eyes of the enemy thanks to the new innovative camouflage pattern.
