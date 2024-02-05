https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/highlights-of-russian-presence-at-world-defense-show-2024-arms-expo-1116597913.html

Highlights of Russian Presence at World Defense Show 2024 Arms Expo

Highlights of Russian Presence at World Defense Show 2024 Arms Expo

While the United States and its allies wage their crusade to isolate Russia from the rest of the world, Russian companies continue to trade with much of the globe and participate in high-profile events such as the World Defense Show arms expo in Saudi Arabia.

2024-02-05T14:15+0000

2024-02-05T14:15+0000

2024-02-05T14:15+0000

multimedia

photo

russia

saudi arabia

arms expo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116598086_0:204:3072:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_544bc72a78837499df6e104d1e2123de.jpg

A wide assortment of Russian-made weaponry and military equipment is on display at the World Defense Show expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.With over 20 defense contractors from Russia showcasing the fruits of their labors from small arms to heavy airlifters, the Russian section of the World Defense Show features quite a few interesting exhibits.

russia

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world defense show 2024, saudi arabia defense exhibition, saudi arabia russia weapons