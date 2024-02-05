https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/russian-arms-exporters-order-portfolio-hits-23-year-high-of-more-than-55bln---ceo-1116597529.html
Russian Arms Exporter's Order Portfolio Hits 23-Year High of More Than $55Bln - CEO
Russian Arms Exporter's Order Portfolio Hits 23-Year High of More Than $55Bln - CEO
The order portfolio of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has reached a 23-year high of more than $55 billion by the end of the last year, Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Monday.
2024-02-05T08:31+0000
2024-02-05T08:31+0000
2024-02-05T08:31+0000
military
russian economy under sanctions
rosoboronexport
russian arms
russian arms supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113501420_0:186:2982:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_1cf1a7df611c75f91c2870c518e261d8.jpg
"In 2023, we worked actively, held 16 exhibition campaigns in Russia and abroad, during which we demonstrated to our foreign partners more than 800 full-scale samples and full-scale models of modern Russian military equipment. As for financial results, we fully met our targets, and the order portfolio reached a record high in the 23 years of the company’s operation and amounted to more than $55 billion," Mikheev told reporters during the World Defense Show trade fair in Riyadh. In 2023, Rosoboronexport cooperated with 30 countries and signed arms contracts totaling more than $12 billion, the company's head said. "Most of our partners assess the unilateral sanctions of individual countries against Russia, the national defense industry and Rosoboronexport in particular as illegitimate instruments of competition, a means of the West supporting its own producers. However, the whole world sees that Russian weapons are superior to Western models on the battlefield, and the choice becomes obvious," he added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113501420_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7104f4b1c8676e45f96effe2a930b0e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, russian arms exports, russia exports arms, rosoboronexport
russian economy under sanctions, russian arms exports, russia exports arms, rosoboronexport
Russian Arms Exporter's Order Portfolio Hits 23-Year High of More Than $55Bln - CEO
RIYADH (Sputnik) - The order portfolio of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has reached a 23-year high of more than $55 billion by the end of the last year, Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Monday.
"In 2023, we worked actively, held 16 exhibition campaigns in Russia and abroad, during which we demonstrated to our foreign partners more than 800 full-scale samples and full-scale models of modern Russian military equipment. As for financial results, we fully met our targets, and the order portfolio reached a record high in the 23 years of the company’s operation and amounted to more than $55 billion," Mikheev told reporters during the World Defense Show trade fair in Riyadh.
In 2023, Rosoboronexport cooperated with 30 countries and signed arms contracts totaling more than $12 billion, the company's head said.
"Most of our partners assess the unilateral sanctions of individual countries against Russia, the national defense industry and Rosoboronexport in particular as illegitimate instruments of competition, a means of the West supporting its own producers. However, the whole world sees that Russian weapons are superior to Western models on the battlefield, and the choice becomes obvious," he added.