South Korea to Take Part in GS24 Space Training in California - Reports

South Korea to Take Part in GS24 Space Training in California - Reports

South Korea will take part in an annual US-led space cooperation event, Global Sentinel 2024 (GS24), hosted by Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, South Korean media reported Monday.

Personnel from the South Korean air force, the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute will train alongside hundreds of personnel from 27 other countries from February 5-16, the Yonhap news agency reported. South Korea will reportedly team up with Australia, Japan and New Zealand to discuss and practice ways to respond to satellite collisions and falling space debris. The US Space Command bills the event as a security cooperation effort to strengthen partnerships with other space-faring nations, improve operational collaboration and promote responsible behavior in the space domain. South Korea has been taking part in Global Sentinel events since 2014. The Asian nation plans to bolster its operational capabilities in space this year by upgrading its space operations squadron to a group-level unit and deploying a space weather prediction system, Yonhap reported.

