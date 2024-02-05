https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/un-security-council-to-discuss-us-strikes-in-middle-east-1116602978.html

UN Security Council to Discuss US Strikes in Middle East

An urgent session has been convened for today at Russia’s request over the recent US airstrikes in Syria and Iraq.

US forces launched a series of strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq last week, with Washington claiming that the targets belonged to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and groups allegedly affiliated with it.These attacks were conducted in retaliation to a drone strike against a US military base located on the border between Syria and Jordan that killed three US soldiers and injured over 40 more. The United States promptly blamed this strike on forces linked to Iran.The UNSC session was convened at the behest of Russia which expressed concerns that the retaliatory strikes threatened to undermine peace and stability in the Middle East.As Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Moscow condemns the US attacks on Iraqi and Syrian soil and seeks to have the UN Security Council urgently review this matter.

