https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/us-lied-about-warning-iraq-in-advance-of-strikes---state-department-admits-1116608727.html

US Lied About Warning Iraq in Advance of Strikes - State Department Admits

US Lied About Warning Iraq in Advance of Strikes - State Department Admits

The United States did not provide advance notice to Iraq before its recent strikes on Iraqi territory, contrary to last week's statement by Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, US State Department deputy principal spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

2024-02-05T19:54+0000

2024-02-05T19:54+0000

2024-02-05T19:54+0000

americas

john kirby

us

us hegemony

iraq

syria

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082269281_0:82:3071:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_7e2d3c05895d795188b061116ae39853.jpg

"Iraq, like every country in the region, understood that there would be a response after the deaths of our soldiers. As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification. We informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes occurred," Patel said. Last week, Kirby said that the United States had informed the Iraqi government about its operation prior to conducting the strikes. In January 2024, three US soldiers were killed in an attack on a US base in Jordan, which further spiraled tensions as the US retaliated by striking what it said were Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Syria and Iraq. Iran has denied playing any role in the attack in Jordan. Tehran says that resistance groups in the Middle East do not receive any instructions from Iran. Both Iraq and Syria condemned the US strikes on their territory, and the Iraqi parliament's Security and Defense Committee called for the quick signing of an agreement on the withdrawal of the international coalition troops from the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/iraq-cites-unforeseen-consequences-of-strikes-in-region-as-us-lashes-out-at-iran-1116592400.html

americas

iraq

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

john kirby, us strikes, us-iraq conflict, strikes on iraq, strikes on syria, us interventions, us hegemony, us military operation, us-led terrorism, american terrorists, terrorist state, us hegemony, pro-american terrorists, us-iraq war, us-syria war