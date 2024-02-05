https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/watch-russias-top-notch-flamethrowers-torch-fortified-ukrainian-strongholds-1116597177.html
Watch Russia’s Top-Notch Flamethrowers Torch Fortified Ukrainian Strongholds
The TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sunlight) is capable of firing rockets filled with thermobaric warheads, which are designed to create a high-pressure explosion and incinerate targets within a radius of up to 300 meters.
Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers were showcased in a video released by the Ministry of Defense (MoD). The clip shows the destruction of the Ukrainian army's camouflaged fortified strongholds and temporary deployment points situated on the right bank of the Dnepr River during Moscow's ongoing special op.The Ministry of Defense (MoD) issued a statement saying that the TOS-1A crews swiftly change their combat positions and reload their heavy flamethrowers once a combat mission is accomplished.The TOS-1A Solntsepyok’s armament package is equipped with 24 thermobaric shells capable of covering an area of up to 40,000 square meters, and can effectively destroy enemy lightly armored vehicles and fortifications.
Russian heavy flamethrower in combat action
Russian heavy flamethrower in combat action
