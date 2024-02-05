https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/watch-russias-top-notch-flamethrowers-torch-fortified-ukrainian-strongholds-1116597177.html

Watch Russia’s Top-Notch Flamethrowers Torch Fortified Ukrainian Strongholds

Watch Russia’s Top-Notch Flamethrowers Torch Fortified Ukrainian Strongholds

The TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sunlight) is capable of firing rockets filled with thermobaric warheads, which are designed to create a high-pressure explosion and incinerate targets within a radius of up to 300 meters.

2024-02-05T08:46+0000

2024-02-05T08:46+0000

2024-02-05T08:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

special operation

solntsepek

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116597266_23:0:1246:688_1920x0_80_0_0_e2acc763f6623a739eb2cbbe8f5fefbf.png

Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers were showcased in a video released by the Ministry of Defense (MoD). The clip shows the destruction of the Ukrainian army's camouflaged fortified strongholds and temporary deployment points situated on the right bank of the Dnepr River during Moscow's ongoing special op.The Ministry of Defense (MoD) issued a statement saying that the TOS-1A crews swiftly change their combat positions and reload their heavy flamethrowers once a combat mission is accomplished.The TOS-1A Solntsepyok’s armament package is equipped with 24 thermobaric shells capable of covering an area of up to 40,000 square meters, and can effectively destroy enemy lightly armored vehicles and fortifications.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian heavy flamethrower in combat action Russian heavy flamethrower in combat action 2024-02-05T08:46+0000 true PT0M54S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia's special military operation, the tos-1a solntsepyok (scorching sunlight), destruction of the ukrainian army’s camouflaged fortified strongholds and temporary deployment points, russian heavy flamethrowers