Biden Wins South Carolina Primary but He's Losing Progressives
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news domestically and abroad, including the Congressional Budget and the US migrant deal.
The show starts with independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare, who weighs in on the Congressional Budget debacle, including House GOP's robust Israel aid bill.Then, Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian shares his perspective on Biden's win in the South Carolina primary, and the rising discontent over the president among the Left.The second hour begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, the managing editor of CovertAction Magazine discussing the US airstrikes on Iraq and Syria.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
