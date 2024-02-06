International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Biden Wins South Carolina Primary but He's Losing Progressives
Biden Wins South Carolina Primary but He's Losing Progressives
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news domestically and abroad, including the Congressional Budget and the US migrant deal.
Biden Wins South Carolina Primary but He's Losing Progressives
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news domestically and abroad, including the Congressional Budget and the U.S. migrant deal.
The show starts with independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare, who weighs in on the Congressional Budget debacle, including House GOP's robust Israel aid bill.Then, Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian shares his perspective on Biden's win in the South Carolina primary, and the rising discontent over the president among the Left.The second hour begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, the managing editor of CovertAction Magazine discussing the US airstrikes on Iraq and Syria.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
the final countdown, us congressional budget 2024, us funding ukraine, us aid to israel, biden 2024 campaign, us attacks on iraq
the final countdown, us congressional budget 2024, us funding ukraine, us aid to israel, biden 2024 campaign, us attacks on iraq

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary but He's Losing Progressives

04:16 GMT 06.02.2024 (Updated: 08:57 GMT 06.02.2024)
The Final Countdown
Biden Wins South Carolina Primary but He's Losing Progressives
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news domestically and abroad, including the Congressional Budget and the US migrant deal.
The show starts with independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare, who weighs in on the Congressional Budget debacle, including House GOP's robust Israel aid bill.
Then, Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian shares his perspective on Biden's win in the South Carolina primary, and the rising discontent over the president among the Left.
The second hour begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, the managing editor of CovertAction Magazine discussing the US airstrikes on Iraq and Syria.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
