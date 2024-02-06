https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/biden-wins-south-carolina-primary-but-hes-losing-progressives-1116606397.html

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary but He's Losing Progressives

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary but He's Losing Progressives

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news domestically and abroad, including the Congressional Budget and the US migrant deal.

2024-02-06T04:16+0000

2024-02-06T04:16+0000

2024-02-06T08:57+0000

the final countdown

radio

israeli aid

palestine

gaza strip

us congressional budget office

south carolina

joe biden

iraq

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116606228_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4bdb92b3671f5aefc9d1c6c5d691776e.jpg

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary but He's Losing Progressives On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news domestically and abroad, including the Congressional Budget and the U.S. migrant deal.

The show starts with independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare, who weighs in on the Congressional Budget debacle, including House GOP's robust Israel aid bill.Then, Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian shares his perspective on Biden's win in the South Carolina primary, and the rising discontent over the president among the Left.The second hour begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, the managing editor of CovertAction Magazine discussing the US airstrikes on Iraq and Syria.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

palestine

gaza strip

south carolina

iraq

syria

yemen

red sea

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, us congressional budget 2024, us funding ukraine, us aid to israel, biden 2024 campaign, us attacks on iraq