Egypt Receives Hamas’ Response to Gaza Truce Proposal
Egypt has received a response from the Palestinian movement Hamas to a truce proposal in the Gaza Strip and will discuss its details with all interested parties, the Egyptian State Information Service said on Tuesday.
"Today, on February 6, Cairo received Hamas’ response to the proposed framework [of the deal]," the head of the Egyptian State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, said in a statement, adding that Egypt will discuss all the details with interested parties.Earlier in the day, the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad said it received a response from the Palestinian movement Hamas regarding a potential hostage deal via Qatar, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt has received a response from the Palestinian movement Hamas to a truce proposal in the Gaza Strip and will discuss its details with all interested parties, the Egyptian State Information Service said on Tuesday.
"Today, on February 6, Cairo received Hamas’ response to the proposed framework [of the deal]," the head of the Egyptian State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, said in a statement, adding that Egypt will discuss all the details with interested parties.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad said it received a response from the Palestinian movement Hamas regarding a potential hostage deal via Qatar, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday.
"Qatar as a mediator conveyed Hamas's response to the Mossad, its details are being carefully studied by all parties involved in the negotiations," the office said in a statement.