International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/former-chilean-president-pinera-dead-three-wounded-in-helicopter-crash--reports-1116629484.html
Former Chilean President Pinera Dead, Three Wounded in Helicopter Crash – Reports
Former Chilean President Pinera Dead, Three Wounded in Helicopter Crash – Reports
Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera died and three other passengers were injured in a helicopter crash caused by bad weather, El Libero reported on Tuesday.
2024-02-06T20:15+0000
2024-02-06T20:15+0000
americas
chile
sebastian pinera
weather conditions
extreme weather conditions
helicopter crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116629327_0:1:2326:1309_1920x0_80_0_0_766bfb607aa67deddbd061d54e45762f.jpg
The aircraft piloted by the former president went down at around 3:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. EST) and crashed on Ranco Lake due to bad weather conditions, the report said. According to a preliminary information by the Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) there were four passenger of which one died and three were found alive but wounded, the report said, however noting thag no names were specified. The possibility that Pinera died in the crash was confirmed by his family entourage, according to the report. The former president reportedly departed on the flight in the morning to visit one of his friends. The ex-president’s sister Magdalena Pinera and a friend of him were two of the passengers, the report said, citing former Education Minister Gerardo Varela. Sebastian Pinera was president of Chile between 2010-2014 and held a second term in office between 2018-2022.
americas
chile
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116629327_0:0:2224:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_ef98a8bfe9e40538806e67e0438ce7e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
helicopter crash, chilean president, sebastian pinera
helicopter crash, chilean president, sebastian pinera

Former Chilean President Pinera Dead, Three Wounded in Helicopter Crash – Reports

20:15 GMT 06.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / STRINGERChilean conservative presidential candidate Sebastian Pinera (C) from "Alianza por Chile" is seen on board his helicopter after voting in Santiago, on January 15, 2006
Chilean conservative presidential candidate Sebastian Pinera (C) from Alianza por Chile is seen on board his helicopter after voting in Santiago, on January 15, 2006 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / STRINGER
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera died and three other passengers were injured in a helicopter crash caused by bad weather, El Libero reported on Tuesday.
The aircraft piloted by the former president went down at around 3:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. EST) and crashed on Ranco Lake due to bad weather conditions, the report said.
According to a preliminary information by the Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) there were four passenger of which one died and three were found alive but wounded, the report said, however noting thag no names were specified.
The possibility that Pinera died in the crash was confirmed by his family entourage, according to the report. The former president reportedly departed on the flight in the morning to visit one of his friends.
The ex-president’s sister Magdalena Pinera and a friend of him were two of the passengers, the report said, citing former Education Minister Gerardo Varela.
Sebastian Pinera was president of Chile between 2010-2014 and held a second term in office between 2018-2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала