Former Chilean President Pinera Dead, Three Wounded in Helicopter Crash – Reports

Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera died and three other passengers were injured in a helicopter crash caused by bad weather, El Libero reported on Tuesday.
The aircraft piloted by the former president went down at around 3:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. EST) and crashed on Ranco Lake due to bad weather conditions, the report said. According to a preliminary information by the Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) there were four passenger of which one died and three were found alive but wounded, the report said, however noting thag no names were specified. The possibility that Pinera died in the crash was confirmed by his family entourage, according to the report. The former president reportedly departed on the flight in the morning to visit one of his friends. The ex-president’s sister Magdalena Pinera and a friend of him were two of the passengers, the report said, citing former Education Minister Gerardo Varela. Sebastian Pinera was president of Chile between 2010-2014 and held a second term in office between 2018-2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera died and three other passengers were injured in a helicopter crash caused by bad weather, El Libero reported on Tuesday.
The aircraft piloted by the former president went down at around 3:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. EST) and crashed on Ranco Lake due to bad weather conditions, the report said.
According to a preliminary information by the Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) there were four passenger of which one died and three were found alive but wounded, the report said, however noting thag no names were specified.
The possibility that Pinera died in the crash was confirmed by his family entourage, according to the report. The former president reportedly departed on the flight in the morning to visit one of his friends.
The ex-president’s sister Magdalena Pinera and a friend of him were two of the passengers, the report said, citing former Education Minister Gerardo Varela.
Sebastian Pinera was president of Chile between 2010-2014 and held a second term in office between 2018-2022.