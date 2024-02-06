https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/poland-to-host-nato-led-dragon-24-drills-involving-20000-troops---general-staff-1116624637.html

Poland to Host NATO-Led Dragon-24 Drills Involving 20,000 Troops - General Staff

Poland to Host NATO-Led Dragon-24 Drills Involving 20,000 Troops - General Staff

Poland will host the NATO-led Dragon-24 drills on February 25, involving some 20,000 troops and 3,500 units of equipment, the Polish General Staff announced on Tuesday

2024-02-06T14:36+0000

2024-02-06T14:36+0000

2024-02-06T14:36+0000

military

poland

russia

nato

general staff

nato expansion

nato enlargement

military drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116624476_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_789f7e2c41d48826d2f1170bcdffc37b.jpg

"The Dragon-24 exercise will begin on February 25. Around 20,000 soldiers from Poland and allied states, 3,500 units of equipment [will participate]," the general staff said on X (former Twitter). Dragon-24 is aimed at testing Polish armed forces’ ability to respond to a potential multifaceted military crisis, it added. During the exercise, the allies are planning to test out a conflict scenario against a "near-peer adversary" in accordance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that an attack on one ally is considered an attack against the entire NATO and allows for the provision of appropriate assistance. In January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the scale of Steadfast Defender-2024 marks the final and irrevocable return of the alliance to the Cold War schemes to counter Russia. These exercises are another element of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/steadfast-defender-2024-key-facts-about-natos-largest-drills-since-1988-1116539134.html

poland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward