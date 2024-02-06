https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/russia-not-ruling-out-withdrawal-from-arctic-council-if-necessary-1116614836.html

Russia is not ruling out withdrawing from the Arctic Council if its activities do not meet Moscow's interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Nikolay Korchunov, told Sputnik.

"We assume that we should have all options for foreign policy maneuvering, including withdrawal from the Arctic Council if its activities do not meet Russian interests," Korchunov said. The council is functioning "at its lowest capacity," the diplomat said. Norway, which currently chairs the organization, is trying to restart its work in a full format, but is not finding support among the other council members, he added.The rotation of the Chair countries takes place every two years. The chairmanship passed to Russia in May 2021. In March 2022, the Western member countries of the council announced the suspension of participation in any events of the association in protest against Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In May 2023, Norway assumed the presidency of the Council.

