Russian FM Lavrov Chairs Business Council Meeting in Moscow
Russian FM Lavrov Chairs Business Council Meeting in Moscow
2024-02-06 - Sergey Lavrov holds a Business Council meeting at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, Russia.
Sputnik comes to you live as FM Sergey Lavrov presides over a regular meeting of the Business Council within Russia's Foreign Ministry.The Business Council was founded in May 2006 under the leadership of the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. Its main objective is to strengthen ties with Russian businesses, ensuring the protection of Russia's political and economic interests both at home and abroad.The Council also seeks to harness the potential of the Russian Foreign Ministry and foreign offices to foster the international economic activities of domestic businesses, facilitating optimal conditions for their investments worldwide, while also addressing any unfair or discriminatory treatment of Russian businesses in foreign markets.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Russian FM Lavrov Chairs Business Council Meeting in Moscow
Sergey Lavrov, the nation’s top diplomat, is hosting a Business Council meeting at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow.
Sputnik comes to you live as FM Sergey Lavrov presides over a regular meeting of the Business Council within Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
The Business Council was founded in May 2006 under the leadership of the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. Its main objective is to strengthen ties with Russian businesses, ensuring the protection of Russia's political and economic interests both at home and abroad.
The Council also seeks to harness the potential of the Russian Foreign Ministry and foreign offices to foster the international economic activities of domestic businesses, facilitating optimal conditions for their investments worldwide, while also addressing any unfair or discriminatory treatment of Russian businesses in foreign markets.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!