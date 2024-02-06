https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/senate-proposes-new-budget-as-pressure-mounts-over-border-and-ukraine-funding-1116604137.html

Senate Proposes New Budget as Pressure Mounts Over Border and Ukraine Funding

Senate Proposes New Budget as Pressure Mounts Over Border and Ukraine Funding

On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including the Senate proposed budget which includes border security as well as aid to Ukraine and Israel.

2024-02-06T04:12+0000

2024-02-06T04:12+0000

2024-02-06T08:52+0000

fault lines

us

radio

iran

syria

iraq

jake sullivan

volodymyr zelensky

border

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116603979_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1c307150285b1b265f47cd64d9f02eff.png

Senate Proposes New Budget as Pressure Mounts Over Border and Ukraine Funding On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including the Senate proposed budget which includes border security as well as aid to Ukraine and Israel.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about journalist Tucker Carlson visiting Russia. They also discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replacing several senior officials, extending beyond the military, to assess the country's leadership.In the second hour, Fault Lines engages with political commentator Steve Abramowicz to delve into the Biden 2024 presidential campaign as it was expected his victory in South Carolina primaries and the proposed border security bill that includes aid to Ukraine and Israel.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with former UN weapons inspector and whistleblower Scott Ritter about the recent attacks on Iran-aligned factions in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen over the past two days as the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that the United States plans to conduct additional strikes against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

iran

syria

iraq

israel

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, tucker carlson with putin, tucker carlson visits russia, biden 2024 campaign, us federal budget, us strikes yemen