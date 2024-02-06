https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/senate-proposes-new-budget-as-pressure-mounts-over-border-and-ukraine-funding-1116604137.html
Senate Proposes New Budget as Pressure Mounts Over Border and Ukraine Funding
On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including the Senate proposed budget which includes border security as well as aid to Ukraine and Israel.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about journalist Tucker Carlson visiting Russia. They also discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replacing several senior officials, extending beyond the military, to assess the country's leadership.In the second hour, Fault Lines engages with political commentator Steve Abramowicz to delve into the Biden 2024 presidential campaign as it was expected his victory in South Carolina primaries and the proposed border security bill that includes aid to Ukraine and Israel.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with former UN weapons inspector and whistleblower Scott Ritter about the recent attacks on Iran-aligned factions in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen over the past two days as the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that the United States plans to conduct additional strikes against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:12 GMT 06.02.2024 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 06.02.2024)
On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including the Senate proposed budget which includes border security as well as aid to Ukraine and Israel.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about journalist Tucker Carlson visiting Russia. They also discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replacing several senior officials, extending beyond the military, to assess the country's leadership.
In the second hour, Fault Lines engages with political commentator Steve Abramowicz to delve into the Biden 2024 presidential campaign as it was expected his victory in South Carolina primaries and the proposed border security bill that includes aid to Ukraine and Israel.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with former UN weapons inspector and whistleblower Scott Ritter about the recent attacks on Iran-aligned factions in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen over the past two days as the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that the United States plans to conduct additional strikes against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
