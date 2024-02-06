Ukraine Coordinates HIMARS Targets With US Who Is Complicit in Lisichansk Strike - Russian UN Envoy
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Kiev authorities coordinate strike targets via HIMARS systems with the US: it is obvious who is complicit in the strike on Lisichansk, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting.
"If someone accepts the claim that Western countries have nothing to do with it, as Kiev chooses targets for strikes on its own, he should be reminded of the confession from Skibitsky, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. In August 2022, he let slip that in order to use the HIMARS systems, Kiev needs to agree on a target with Washington beforehand," Nebenzya said.
"Thus, it is obvious who is complicit in the crime committed in Lisichansk, and not only it, but dozens, if not hundreds of others involving Western weapons," he stressed. The diplomat highlighted that the Ukrainian troops have become so furious that they carry out terrorist attacks almost every week.
"Ukrainian militants have become so brutal and brazen that they commit terrorist acts almost every week, shelling civilian infrastructure and killing civilians in the Russian territory," Nebenzya said.
Russia does not doubt that the timing of the deadly Ukrainian attack on a bakery in Lisichansk was deliberately chosen in advance, the diplomat stressed.
“We have no doubt that the target and the timing of the attack [on Lisichansk] were not chosen by chance,” Nebenzya told the Security Council members. The Ukrainian armed forces deliberately waited until people and families were out for a walk on their day off, Nebenzya added.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who did not allow Kiev to sign a treaty with Russia, is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Ukrainians, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting.
"I would like to tell my British colleague that it was your former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April 2022 who rushed to Kiev at a time when the treaty between Russia and Ukraine was almost ready. All that was left was to finalize it. He rushed to Kiev and commanded his Kiev puppets to continue the war against Russia," Nebenzya emphasized.
"Thus, your former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is an accomplice to the crimes of the Kiev regime and responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of young Ukrainians on the battlefield, whose lives could have been saved if the treaty had been signed and if your British and American colleagues had not forbidden to do so," he stressed.
Ukraine struck the crowded bakery on Saturday, collapsing the building and trapping some 40 civilians under the rubble, the LPR military commander's office told Sputnik. At least 28 people, including a pregnant woman and one child, were killed and 10 others were injured.
The diplomat also stressed that Russia is prepared to share the results of its investigation into the downing of an Il-76 plane that was transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war.
"We are prepared to share the outcome of our national investigation with any interested international organizations,” Nebenzya highlighted.