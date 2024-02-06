https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/ukraine-coordinates-himars-targets-with-us-who-is-complicit-in-lisichansk-strike---russian-un-envoy-1116630645.html

Ukraine Coordinates HIMARS Targets With US Who Is Complicit in Lisichansk Strike - Russian UN Envoy

Ukraine Coordinates HIMARS Targets With US Who Is Complicit in Lisichansk Strike - Russian UN Envoy

Kiev authorities coordinate strike targets via HIMARS systems with the US: it is obvious who is complicit in the strike on Lisichansk, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting.

2024-02-06T23:08+0000

2024-02-06T23:08+0000

2024-02-06T23:08+0000

vassily nebenzya

world

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

the united nations (un)

russia

ukraine

un security council (unsc)

us hegemony

us

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116630485_0:69:2774:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_ce4984a4884e7a12bd2a71c435fe7c55.jpg

"If someone accepts the claim that Western countries have nothing to do with it, as Kiev chooses targets for strikes on its own, he should be reminded of the confession from Skibitsky, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. In August 2022, he let slip that in order to use the HIMARS systems, Kiev needs to agree on a target with Washington beforehand," Nebenzya said. Ukrainian militants have become so angry that they carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation almost every week, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting. Russia does not doubt that the timing of the deadly Ukrainian attack on a bakery in Lisichansk was deliberately chosen in advance, the diplomat stressed.The Ukrainian armed forces deliberately waited until people and families were out for a walk on their day off, Nebenzya added. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who did not allow Kiev to sign a treaty with Russia, is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Ukrainians, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting."Thus, your former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is an accomplice to the crimes of the Kiev regime and responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of young Ukrainians on the battlefield, whose lives could have been saved if the treaty had been signed and if your British and American colleagues had not forbidden to do so," he stressed.Ukraine struck the crowded bakery on Saturday, collapsing the building and trapping some 40 civilians under the rubble, the LPR military commander's office told Sputnik. At least 28 people, including a pregnant woman and one child, were killed and 10 others were injured.The diplomat also stressed that Russia is prepared to share the results of its investigation into the downing of an Il-76 plane that was transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, il-76, vasily nebenzya, lisichansk strike