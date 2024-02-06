https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/us-new-budget-proposal-reveals-billions-in-foreign-funding-1116612161.html

US New Budget Proposal Reveals Billions in Foreign Funding

US New Budget Proposal Reveals Billions in Foreign Funding

In this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers various global topics, including the US Senate's budget proposal, which earmarks billions for Ukraine and Israel.

U.S. New Budget Proposal Reveals Billions in Foreign Funding In this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers various global topics, including the U.S. Senate's budget proposal, which earmarks billions for Ukraine and Israel.

In the opening hour, Rachel interviewed Daniel McAdams, the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, regarding the latest US Senate budget proposal.Later, Rachel welcomed Iranian professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi to discuss the US' attacks on Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.In the final hour, Rachel engaged in a conversation with lawyer Ajay Pallegar about the ongoing allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, as well as Donald Trump's legal challenges.Towards the end of the show, journalist Camila Escalante joined to provide insights into the Salvadoran elections and the current administration under President Nayib Bukele.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

